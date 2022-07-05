Data Center Support Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022: Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Market to Reach $75.8 Billion by 2024
Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Support Infrastructure - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Market to Reach $75.8 Billion by 2024
Data center support infrastructure refers to the additional space and equipment that is required for supporting the operations of data centers. Support infrastructure includes power transformers, generators, uninterruptible power source (UPS), chillers or cooling systems, air distribution systems and air conditioning systems, among others.
As an important functional system of the entire data center, data center support infrastructure comprises power, security, cooling, monitoring and measurement systems, all of which are designed to provide assistance in managing the data center`s core operations. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Support Infrastructure is projected to reach US$75.8 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% over the analysis period.
Growth in the global market is being fueled by the rapidly rising volumes of data that needs to be stored and processed in a reliable and efficient manner. Rapid rise in demand for cloud storage services, increase in online and mobile computing services and the rapidly rising use of social media platforms are leading to a significant increase in the number of data centers worldwide, driving market growth.
The need for storage equipment is also rising in line with the growing volumes of Internet users, thus enhancing the need for data centers and support infrastructure solutions. Industries such as BFSI, IT & Telecom and Healthcare are leading adopters of data centers, which are vital for managing a broad array of mission critical applications requiring basic storage to high performance computing.
North America leads the market on account of technological advances along with favorable developments in the market. Increasing adoption of eco-friendly and cost-efficient data center cooling solutions by companies across the region is anticipated to continue propelling the market in the coming years. The market in Asia-Pacific is gaining from proliferation of smart phones and penetration of the Internet that are generating significant volumes of data and creating the requirement of facilities to store and process the data.
Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Data Center Support Infrastructure Market
Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand
Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads
Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion
Global Data Center Power Market Revenues by End-Use Sector (in %): 2019
Global Data Center UPS Market Size Breakdown by Small Data Centers, Medium Data Centers, and Large Data Centers for 2019
Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive Overall Market Momentum
World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by Structure for 2019
Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities
Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the Spotlight on Cooling Innovations
Increased Emphasis on Data Center Security Underpins Revenue Growth
Enterprises Step Up Datacenter Security Investments
Growing Number and Magnitude of Datacenter Security Breaches Fuels Demand for Datacenter Security
Number of Data Breaches in the US for the Years 2015-2018
Top Data Center Security Breaches: A Review
Logical Data Center Security Solutions Score Over Physical Data Center Security Solutions
Global Data Center Security Solutions Market Breakdown (in %) by Logical Security Solutions and Physical Security Solutions Segments: 2019
Data Center Monitoring & Measurement Technologies: Major Revenue Contributors
Elimination of Unnecessary Infrastructure & Focus on Consolidation
Identification of Underutilized Servers
Modernization Initiatives of Government & Public Sector Data Centers Widen Business Prospects
High Growth Prospects in Banking and Financial Services Data Centers
Novel Growth Opportunities Prevail in Power & Energy Sector
Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Business Case
Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021
Advanced Data Center Infrastructure Solutions for Hyperscale Requirements
AI and ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Data Center Support Infrastructure Marketplace
