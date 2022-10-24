Data Center Power Market to value $20 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Major data center power market players include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Active Power, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Hewlett Packard Company, Vertiv Group Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Network Power Inc among others.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The data center power market is expected to cross a valuation USD 20 billion by 2032, according to latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The development of portable & energy-efficient IT infrastructure facilities and the subsequent rise in the need for modular data centers are driving the industry growth.

Due to the robust presence of industry players including Vertiv Co. and Eaton Corporation, investment in innovative data center solutions has also accelerated. Thus, with rapid technological advancements in data centers, the production of efficient power systems will surge considerably.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1759

The data center power market share from the services segment is slated to register commendable growth by 2032. With the rapid advancement in technology, the reliance on IT infrastructure has surged. It has triggered a shift from individual servers to full-scale data centers to cater to the burgeoning demand for security and scalability. In order to tackle challenges like the high costs associated with this transition, organizations are opting for colocation services. These factors will escalate the delivery of managed power services from third-party data center operators.

The industry revenue from the manufacturing applications is set to reach around USD 2 billion by 2032. There is a rise in the adoption of innovative technologies to reduce errors and improve operational efficiency. Manufacturing companies are increasingly deploying digital solutions, causing high data generation and computational load. These factors will lead to the expansion of data centers and accelerate their energy consumption.

Story continues

In 2022, the healthcare industry held over 5% revenue share of the data center power market on account of the strong focus on enhancing patient experience and treatment. This sector has been relying on edge or cloud networks to ensure high flexibility, cost savings, and performance, as well as to store, transfer, and access data. Factors such as these will drive the installation of data centers and augment the use of UPS and other power systems for healthcare service applications.

The Asia Pacific data center power industry captured nearly 20% global share in 2022, owing to the growing acceptance of digital payments and the rise in data traffic. Regional industries have been using online payment apps in recent years, especially following the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, with the surge in BFSI data generation, the requirement for data center developments and advanced PDUs and cabling infrastructure will increase, contributing to the regional growth.

The competitive landscape of the data center power market consists of companies such as Eaton Corporation, Cyber Power Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Company, Vertiv Group Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corporation, among others. These companies are targeting to strengthen their presence in the market through strategies including mergers and acquisitions.

For instance, in January 2022, Eaton Corporation acquired Royal Power Solutions for over USD 600 million. This initiative was aimed at supporting the company in enhancing its expertise in the industrial, energy management, and mobility businesses. This business expansion was intended to assist the company in establishing a strong market footprint.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1759

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Data center power industry 3600 snapshots, 2022-2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 TAM, 2023 - 2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Component trends

2.5 Application trends

Chapter 3 Data Center Power Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 COVID-19 impact

3.3 Russia-Ukraine war impact

3.4 Data center power industry ecosystem analysis

3.5 Data center architecture

3.6 Profit margin analysis

3.7 Technology & innovation landscape

3.8 Patent landscape

3.9 Key initiative & news

3.10 Regulatory landscape

3.11 Industry impact forces

3.11.1 Growth drivers

3.11.1.1 Rising power consumption of data centers globally

3.11.1.2 Development and growing usage of modular data centers

3.11.1.3 Shift towards intelligent power managing solutions

3.11.1.4 Increasing usage of OTT content services

3.11.1.5 Growing demand for high power rating solutions in North America and Europe

3.11.1.6 Rapid infrastructure development of various end-use segments in Asia Pacific and Europe

3.11.1.7 Widespread adoption of cloud computing and IoT in Asia Pacific

3.11.1.8 Rise in number of data centers in South America

3.11.1.9 Increasing urbanization in MEA

3.11.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.11.2.1 Slowdown in the semiconductor industry

3.11.2.2 Rising cost for raw materials and skilled labor

3.11.2.3 High initial investments

3.12 Investment portfolio

3.13 Growth potential analysis

3.14 Porter’s analysis

3.15 PESTEL analysis

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com



