Data Center Power Market to value $20 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Major data center power market players include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Active Power, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Hewlett Packard Company, Vertiv Group Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Network Power Inc among others.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 24, 2022

The data center power market is expected to cross a valuation USD 20 billion by 2032, according to latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The development of portable & energy-efficient IT infrastructure facilities and the subsequent rise in the need for modular data centers are driving the industry growth.

Due to the robust presence of industry players including Vertiv Co. and Eaton Corporation, investment in innovative data center solutions has also accelerated. Thus, with rapid technological advancements in data centers, the production of efficient power systems will surge considerably.

The data center power market share from the services segment is slated to register commendable growth by 2032. With the rapid advancement in technology, the reliance on IT infrastructure has surged. It has triggered a shift from individual servers to full-scale data centers to cater to the burgeoning demand for security and scalability. In order to tackle challenges like the high costs associated with this transition, organizations are opting for colocation services. These factors will escalate the delivery of managed power services from third-party data center operators.

The industry revenue from the manufacturing applications is set to reach around USD 2 billion by 2032. There is a rise in the adoption of innovative technologies to reduce errors and improve operational efficiency. Manufacturing companies are increasingly deploying digital solutions, causing high data generation and computational load. These factors will lead to the expansion of data centers and accelerate their energy consumption.

In 2022, the healthcare industry held over 5% revenue share of the data center power market on account of the strong focus on enhancing patient experience and treatment. This sector has been relying on edge or cloud networks to ensure high flexibility, cost savings, and performance, as well as to store, transfer, and access data. Factors such as these will drive the installation of data centers and augment the use of UPS and other power systems for healthcare service applications.

The Asia Pacific data center power industry captured nearly 20% global share in 2022, owing to the growing acceptance of digital payments and the rise in data traffic. Regional industries have been using online payment apps in recent years, especially following the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, with the surge in BFSI data generation, the requirement for data center developments and advanced PDUs and cabling infrastructure will increase, contributing to the regional growth.

The competitive landscape of the data center power market consists of companies such as Eaton Corporation, Cyber Power Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Company, Vertiv Group Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corporation, among others. These companies are targeting to strengthen their presence in the market through strategies including mergers and acquisitions.

For instance, in January 2022, Eaton Corporation acquired Royal Power Solutions for over USD 600 million. This initiative was aimed at supporting the company in enhancing its expertise in the industrial, energy management, and mobility businesses. This business expansion was intended to assist the company in establishing a strong market footprint.

