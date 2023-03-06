Data Center Power Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $41.12 Billion by 2030 at a 7.6% CAGR

Company Logo

Global Data Center Power Market

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power Market, By Component, By End Users, by Data Center Size, By Deployment Type, By Vertical and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center power market was valued for US$ 21298.9 Mn in 2021.



Market Dynamics:



The global data center power market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of hyper-scale data centers in large enterprises. Data centers with thousands of servers consume more power. These kinds of data centers require continuous advancements in server rack design and storage systems to cope with the growth in energy consumption.

Hyperscale data centers are used to operate servers at higher utilization and save power consumption. Hyperscale data centers are used by large enterprises to maintain thousands of servers and store large amounts of data. Various features are provided by hyper-scale data centers such as increased efficiency, lower energy bills, and fulfilled cooling requirements.

Moreover, scalability is the major feature of these new data centers, and cloud-based companies such as Facebook and Google have built supercomputers to accommodate their hyper-scale need by using hyper-scale data centers.



Furthermore, major global players across different regions are focusing on developing new products with new features and technologies to gain competitive edge in the market. Industries are developing data centers with new features to cater to the demand from the end users. For instance, Amazon.com Inc. launched four new renewable energy projects to supply greener power for data centers operated by its cloud computing subsidiary Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS).



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global data center power market (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022 to 2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players

It profiles leading players in the global data center power market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global data center power market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global data center power market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Data Center Power Market, By Component:

Solution

Sub Segment

Power distribution

Power monitoring

Power backup

Cabling infrastructure

Services

Sub Segment

Design and consulting

Integration and deployment

Support and maintenance

Global Data Center Power Market, By Data Center Size

SMEs Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Global Data Center Power Market, By Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Sub Segment

Energy

Research and Academia

Transport and Logistics

Global Data Center Power Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group Corp.

ABB

Eaton

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Tripp Lite, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Cisco System Inc.

Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.

Socomec, Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

Bxterra Power Technology

ZincFive, Inc.

Server Technology, Inc.

General Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $21298.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41126.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

