New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Data Center Type, By Deployment, By Application, By Enterprise, By Industry Vertical, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377944/?utm_source=GNW

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Growth & Trends

The global data center infrastructure management market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.79 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2030. Theincrease in internet usage, cloud computing, as well as increase in demand for centralized and unified management of data centers, are acting as the major growth drivers.

Large-scale data centers have emerged as a result of the commoditization of computation, storage, and network resources by cloud providers resulting in increased demand for data center infrastructure management(DCIM) tools. According to Voice of the Enterprise, a Datacenter Transformation, Budgets, and Outlook research 2018, respondents indicated that 41% of them leased space via colocation data center operators, 54% operated and owned their own data centers, and 57% used cloud service providers.

The data center infrastructure management industry benefited from the COVID-19 epidemic.The construction of regional data centers, growing board pressure enhanced data security to provide more secure and robust IT infrastructures, and increased corporate understanding of the benefits that cloud services may give have all led to the growth of data centers.

Data center network and infrastructure services have seen a remarkable surge in demand across a wide range of industries as a result of the rising demand for the services of many companies that rely on digital infrastructure.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report Highlights
• Bycomponents, the solution segment accounted for the major revenue share of 77.9% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecastperiod. Data center infrastructure management tools offer benefits such asenhanced performance, improved disaster recovery solutions, increased IT agility, reduced hardware costs, and quick availability of resourceswhich has attributed to the market growth
• In terms of data center type, the enterprise data centersegment dominated the market with a share of 39.2%. Enterprise data center enables organizations to keep their data on-site and control their own encryption keys. Another benefit of enterprise data centers is their visibility. Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software enables businesses to set up a wide range of monitoring tools and measure KPIs in real time. The cloud and edge data center segment isanticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period
• In terms of deployment, the cloud segmentis expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period.Cloud deployment enables enterprises to provide greater efficiency, flexibility, and with functionality. Lower expenses and simple maintenance are the key advantages of adopting the cloud for operating systems. When employing cloud-based solutions, organizations have access to a wide range of cloud platforms and servers operating for analysis and mapping
• Based on application, the BI and Analysis segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period. By presenting recent and historical data in the context of their business, BI and analysis can assist businesses in making better decisions. To improve the organization’s performance and efficiency, analysts are adopting BI to provide performance benchmarks. The asset management segment dominated the market with a share of 40.4% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.0% over the forecast period
• In terms of enterprise size, the large-sizedenterprises segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of 74.3% in 2021. The rapid and early adoption of data center infrastructure management tools by large enterprises to provide maximum uptime and handle large volumes of data has propelledthe segment growth
• Based on industry vertical insights, the IT and ITeS segment accounted for the major revenue share of 38.8% in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the projection period. The DCIM system is widely used in the IT industry to monitor and control the efficiency of the complete IT infrastructure while also managing the energy consumption of components such as servers, storage, network systems, cooling systems, and power banks in data centers
• North Americaheld the highest market share of 40.8%in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The presence of amajority of the data centers and various leading players in the region is a major factor contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the increased acceptance of cloud computing among organizations as a result of decreasing server costs is predicted to boost demand for DCIM
