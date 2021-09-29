Major players in the data center infrastructure management market are ABB Ltd. , Cisco Systems Inc. , Commscope Inc. , Dell Inc. , Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Modius Inc. , Panduit Corporation, Raritan Inc.

New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06152581/?utm_source=GNW

, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Group Co., Nlyte, Delta Electronics Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Stulz GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, ITRACS Corp, VMware Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Device42 Inc., Sunbird Software Inc., SynapSense Corp, and Fieldview Solutions.



The global data center infrastructure management market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2020 to $2.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $5.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 24.7%.



The data center infrastructure management market consists of sales of data center infrastructure management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the manufacturing of cooling systems, power monitoring systems, and other systems related to the infrastructure management of data centers. Datacenter infrastructure management (DCIM) is a series of technologies that allow for effective data center management and monitoring in terms of capacity, cooling, and power usage and enables officials to properly track and control the facility’s various phases.



The main types of components in data center infrastructure management are solutions and services.The data center infrastructure management solutions include asset management, network management, cooling management, power management, security management.



The different deployment models include on-premises, cloud and are used in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises. It is implemented in various sectors such as BFSI, energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and others.



North America was the largest region in the data center infrastructure management market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The companies focusing on launching innovative solutions and software platforms are shaping the data center infrastructure management market.Key players are developing integrated technologies and solutions using advanced solutions such as artificial intelligence in data center architecture to unlock the capacity of subsystems and improve operations and maintenance performance.



For instance, in February 2020, Huawei, a China-based technology company introduced FusionDC 2.0 based on prefabricated modular technology. To design future-proof data center facilities, FusionDC 2.0 uses the AI-fusion, building-fusion, component-fusion, and digital-fusion concepts. FusionDC 2.0 uses prefabricated modular technologies to standardize and accelerate the development of data centers. It also includes a future-oriented and elastic architecture to assist data centers in responding to changes in power density.



In February 2020, Eaton, an Ireland-based company offering electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical applications completed the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI) for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Eaton will be able to better serve its data center clients and expand its range of data center power distribution and monitoring solutions. Power distribution Inc. is a US-based company that provides power distribution and monitoring solutions for data centers manufacturing, institutional users, and other critical or high-value electrical systems.



An increase in data center IP traffic is expected to propel the growth of the data center infrastructure management market in the forecast period.There has been an exponential increase in internet usage and IP traffic in data centers across the globe due to the pandemic and people working from home.



According to Vxchange, a US-based company that offers data centers and colocation services data center IP traffic is predicted to reach 20.6 zettabytes (ZB) by the end of 2021. Another article published by International Energy Agency (IEA) in June 2020, states that between February and mid-April 2020, global internet traffic increased by nearly 40% and the majority of the world’s Internet Protocol (IP) traffic goes through data centers with which the global IP traffic is expected to double between 2019 and 2022. This rise in the data center IP traffic is increasing the need for more data centers and in turn, swelling the demand for data center infrastructure management and services. Thus, the surge in data center traffic is expected to boost the growth of the data center infrastructure management market.



The countries covered in the data center infrastructure management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06152581/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



