Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $12.41 Billion by 2027. Investment in Multiple projects will Boost the Market Growth– Arizton
The data center cooling market was valued at $8.93 billion in 2021 to reach $12.41 billion by 2027.
Chicago, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [455 Pages Report] According to the latest Arizton’s research report, the data center cooling market, the adoption of chiller units is expected to be higher in Western Europe and the Nordics.
DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET REPORT SCOPE
REPORT ATTRIBUTE
DETAILS
Market Size (Investment)
$12.41 Billion
CAGR (Investment)
5.64%
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Largest Market
North America
Market Segments
Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, Liquid-Based Cooling Technique, Tier Standards, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
8 Region and 51 Countries
Key Highlights
The growing worldwide data center demand owing to cloud adoption, increasing use of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data, and increasing requirement for sustainable operations is driving the data center cooling market.
Investments in cooling systems is being led by North America, with over 40% of the overall investment in the segment, followed by APAC. Nordics will witness the maximum growth in CAGR, at around 11%.
Air-based cooling techniques are used by around 60% of the market, which includes traditional CRAC and CRAH units, as well as free-cooling solutions. The considerations around Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) and a power PUE are also leading the air-based cooling market.
Liquid immersion cooling and direct-to-chip cooling are gaining prominence in the market, especially with the adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) workloads.
Several innovations have been witnessed in the data center cooling market, including free cooling, cooling by snow, underwater data centers, floating data centers, as well as hybrid cooling methods using a mix of air-cooling solutions in combination with liquid cooling.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, Liquid-Based Cooling Technique, Tier Standards, and Geography
Competitive Landscape – 5 Key Vendors and 62 Other Prominent Vendors are Profiled in the Report
DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS
The investment in data centers is growing across the world. In terms of growth rate, the contribution from India, China, the US, Africa, Southeast Asia (except Singapore), and the Middle East are predicted to rise during the forecast period.
In November 2021, the Italian government announced investment schemes of around $4.5 billion for fiber and 5G connectivity in the country. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the strong uptake in new announcements and investments in data centers across the globe.
The adoption of IoT will increase edge data centers. IoT applications require high computing power, along with low latency supported by efficient cooling infrastructure to meet the demand for IoT applications. Thereby, will create investment opportunities for the global vendors.
In data center projects, investments in cooling systems are expected to be 15% to 20% of the overall cost, depending on the facility design and IT load. Cooling systems are based on location, i.e., whether the climatic conditions are favorable for free cooling and have an abundance of water resources.
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Other Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
Economizers and Evaporative Coolers
Other Cooling units
Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
Air-Based Cooling Technique
Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Market Segmentation by Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Water-based Cooling Technique
Direct-To Chip and Liquid Immersion Cooling Technique
Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Chile
Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
UK
Germany
France
Netherlands
Ireland
Switzerland
Spain
Italy
Belgium
Other Western European Countries
Nordics
Sweden
Denmark
Norway
Finland and Iceland
Central and Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Austria
Other Central and Eastern European Countries
Middle East
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Israel
Other Middle Eastern Countries
Africa
South Africa
Kenya
Nigeria
Egypt
Ethiopia
Other African Countries
APAC
China
Hongkong
Australia
New Zealand
India
Japan
Taiwan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Southeast Asia
Singapore
Indonesia
Malaysia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Other Southeast Asian Countries
DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET – VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The growing adoption of advanced technological solutions such as AI, ML, big data, and IoT has increased the rack power density that is leading to the adoption of advanced cooling solutions. Vendors are innovating in design and technology used by the cooling systems they offer. The market for direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions is expected to become more competitive with the growing adoption of HPC infrastructure for AI and ML workloads among data centers. Initiatives such as Open Commute Projects are expected to bring several new cooling techniques and technologies to the market, thereby creating more competition among vendors.
Prominent Vendors
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv
Other Prominent Vendors
3M
4ENERGY
Airsys
Alfa Laval
Allied-Control
Aqua Cooling Solutions
Aquila Group
Arctic Chiller Group
Asetek
Austin Hughes Electronics
BasX Solutions
Canovate Electronics
Carrier
Chilldyne
ClimateWorx
Cooler Master
Condair Group
Coolit Systems
Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)
Data Aire
DCX (LIQUID COOLING COMPANY)
Degree Controls
Delta Group
ebm-papst
EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
Envicool
FlaktGroup
Fuji Electric
Green Revolution Cooling (GRC),
HiRef
Huawei Technologies
Iceotope
ION
Johnson Controls
Kelvion Holding
KyotoCooling
Lennox International
LiquidCool Solutions
Menerga
Midas Green Technologies
Minkels
Motivair Cooling Solutions
Munters
Nortek Air Solutions
nVent
OceanAire
QCooling
Renovo Zhuhai
Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology
SPX Cooling Technologies
Stellar Energy
Submer
Swegon Group
SWEP International
Systecon
Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
United Metal Products (UMP)
Upsite Technologies
USystems
Vigilant
Wakefield-Vette
