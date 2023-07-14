Data breach exposes personal information of Idaho college students, employees

A data breach has exposed personal information of students and employees at seven of Idaho’s public colleges, the State Board of Education said Friday.

The exposed data includes first and last names, addresses, birthdays and Social Security numbers of employees of Boise State University, the University of Idaho, Idaho State University, Lewis-Clark State College, and three community colleges: the College of Western Idaho, College of Southern Idaho and North Idaho College, according to a news release.

It’s unclear or how many people were affected, said Mike Keckler, chief communications and legislative affairs officer for the board.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A hacker discovered a vulnerability in third-party file-transfer software used by the National Student Clearinghouse and Teachers Insurance Annuity Association of America, the release said. The hacker exploited the weakness to access and download personally identifiable information from both organizations.

Students at Boise State University are among those whose personal information was exposed in a data breach in June.

Higher education institutions authorize the clearinghouse to share enrollment and degree data with “entities that have a direct relationship with students,” according to the release. The insurance association is one of two companies that manages the board’s retirement plans for faculty and staff in Idaho.

According to a webpage the clearinghouse posted about its response to the breach, its systems have since been patched. It’s investigating the breach with a cybersecurity company.

The software vulnerability didn’t affect internal systems of the insurance association, the release said. People affected will receive a letter from the association offering free credit monitoring for two years.

The clearinghouse first notified the State Board of the breach in June, Keckler said. The board will decide what action to take after it learns more, he said.

“This is a third-party vendor,” Keckler said. “We’re just waiting for more information.”

No systems managed by the board or Idaho’s schools were breached, the release said.

University of Idaho will delay demolition on Moscow home where students were killed

State school board considers Labrador lawsuit over U of Idaho-Phoenix deal, decides this

Supreme Court strikes down race-based college admissions. Is there an effect in Idaho?