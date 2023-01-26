Data from big cities suggests most violent crime fell last year. It's not the full picture, experts say.

Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·4 min read

It's widely known the U.S. doesn't have reliable federal data on crime trends. But a new report out Thursday aims to provide a snapshot of what happened in dozens of the nation's largest cities last year.

Homicides and gun assaults in those cities fell in 2022. At the same time, robberies and property crimes rose, and motor vehicle thefts and carjackings continued to trend upward, according to the report from the Council on Criminal Justice.

It's the latest attempt by researchers and organizations to provide policymakers, law enforcement and the general public with information when issues of violent crime and criminal justice reform are at the center of U.S. discourse.

"There's this information void ... and we've attempted to fill that," said Rick Rosenfeld, lead report author and criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. "But it should not be the case that private entities are put in the position of having to meet this public need."

Researchers say that while the new report is helpful in indicating possible national trends, it has blindspots.

Homicides, murders fell in big cities

The report from the Council on Criminal Justice, a think tank with hundreds of members focused on criminal justice policy, analyzes police data on monthly crime rates for ten violent, property and drug offenses in 35 U.S. cities. It's the organization's tenth such report since it began issuing them in 2020.

The cities included in the study cover about 37 million residents and make their crime data available through online portals. Not every city reported data for each category.

The trends in 2022 are largely the inverse of what happened in the U.S. amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, when violent crime rose and property crime decreased. According to the report, homicides fell about 4% in 2022, based on data from 27 of the 35 cities included in the study.

That finding is in step with data from other groups, such as the research firm AH Datalytics, which collects data on murders from police departments in nearly a hundred cities. The firm found murders rose in 2020 and 2021 but declined nearly 5% in 2022.

Jeff Asher, AH Datalytics co-founder who has been tracking the trends since 2015, also assessed 25 cities with available data and found shootings were down in 18 of the cities, with some seeing "substantial declines."

While the decline in murders and shootings is heartening, he said, the U.S. murder rate each year since 2020 has remained at elevated levels not seen since the 90s.

"The reality is there was really nowhere to go but down," said Christopher Herrmann, a former crime analyst for the New York Police Department and associate professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City

The report also found aggravated assaults, gun assaults, drug offenses, domestic violence incidents and residential burglaries all fell while robberies, nonresidential burglaries and larcenies rose, based on data from varying numbers of cities.

Motor vehicle thefts, carjacking continued to rise

Motor vehicle thefts and carjackings have been steadily rising for several years, the report found. Carjacking is the "theft or attempted theft of a motor vehicle by force or threat." It's technically a form of robbery. The report also found:

  • Of 30 cities with data on motor vehicle thefts, 27 have seen a rise since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Motor vehicle thefts rose 21% in 2022 – up 59% from 2019, based on data from those cities.

  • Vehicle thefts more than doubled in eight of those cities from 2019 to 2022.

  • Based on data from seven cities, carjackings rose by 24% from 2020 to 2022. For context, motor vehicle thefts in those cities rose 54% during that time.

Despite the rise, carjackings aren't as common as Americans may assume, Rosenfeld said. Overall, motor vehicle theft rates are more than 20 times greater than the rates for carjackings, he said.

The limitations of city crime data

While city-level analyses can provide helpful information, it's hard to extrapolate a singular national trend based on those types of studies, said Jorge Camacho, policy director of the Justice Collaboratory at Yale Law School.

"The experiences of the 15 largest cities or the 50 largest departments in the country is going to be very different than the other more than 17,000 municipalities that also have law enforcement departments," Camacho said. "If people want to understand crime trends, they should really look locally."

Even within municipalities, crime trends differ neighborhood by neighborhood – and sometimes block by block. That's part of why it's hard to conclusively say what's driving apparent national trends.

Crime is a "complicated social phenomenon" with many causes, said Jeffrey Butts, director of the Research and Evaluation Center at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. "Easy answers are popular, but they are never accurate," he said.

Dig deeper on crime data

The 35 cities included in the report are: Atlanta; Aurora, Colorado; Austin, Texas; Baltimore; Boston; Buffalo, New York; Chandler, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Cincinnati, Ohio; Dallas; Denver; Detroit; Houston; Jacksonville, Florida; Lincoln, Nebraska; Los Angeles; Louisville; Memphis; Milwaukee; Minneapolis; Nashville; New York; Norfolk, Virginia; Omaha; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Raleigh; Richmond, Virginia; Sacramento; San Francisco; Seattle; St. Louis; St. Petersburg, Florida; Washington, D.C.

What do you want to know about the U.S. criminal justice system? Reach out to reporter Grace Hauck on Twitter at @grace_hauck or email her at ghauck@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US crime rate report suggests homicides, shootings declined in 2022

Latest Stories

  • British tanks expected to arrive in Ukraine ‘by end of March’

    Defence minister Alex Chalk said the UK will begin training Ukrainian soldiers in how to use and fix the contingent of tanks ‘next week’.

  • Russia plays down West's move on tanks, attacks Ukraine anew

    From Washington to Berlin to Kyiv, a Western decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine was hailed enthusiastically. Moscow first shrugged it off — and later launched a new barrage of attacks. The Kremlin has previously warned that such tank deliveries would be a dangerous escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, and it has strongly denounced the watershed move by Germany and the United States to send the heavy weaponry to its foe.

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • 'He was an All-Star last year': Pascal Siakam on Fred VanVleet's recent play

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses the upcoming road trip, Fred VanVleet's performance of late and Toronto stringing together a consistent level of play.

  • Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died on Saturday. He was 93. Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team's broadcaster for its inaugural season in 1970 and held the job for some 28 years — including the team's NBA championship run in 1977. He died in Portland with his wife of 31 years, Dottie, by his side, the team said. The cause of death was not released. “The Scho

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Alberta man convicted in elaborate sports investment schemes frauds

    An Alberta man has been convicted of fraud and forgery in a series of elaborate sports investment schemes that cost his victims more than $1.7 million. Nickolas Ellis was found guilty on Jan. 17 in Edmonton Court of King's Bench on eight counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of use or trafficking in a forged document and three counts of identity fraud. The case details how Ellis, 52, engineered a series of elaborate frauds, often using his purported connections to current and retired NHL pla