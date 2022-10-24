Data behind champion Max Verstappen’s season after he equals F1 race wins record

Tom White, PA Sport Data Journalist


Max Verstappen equalled the record for race wins in a Formula One season with Sunday’s victory in Texas.

The Dutchman claimed his 13th win of the year at the United States Grand Prix to match Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how his season compares.

Lucky 13

Michael Schumacher, left, and Sebastian Vettel
Verstappen joined Michael Schumacher (left) and Sebastian Vettel with 13 race wins in a season (Rui Vieira/Bradley Collyer/PA)

Schumacher won 13 races out of 18 in the 2004 season and Vettel 13 of 19 in 2013, with Verstappen matching the latter thanks to Sunday’s success.

His first chance to break the record outright comes in race 20 in Mexico this weekend and with Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi also to come, he can still get anywhere up to 16 wins this season.

It is notable that he has achieved it with far fewer pole positions than either Vettel or Schumacher, who had nine and eight respectively compared to Verstappen’s five this campaign.

As it stands, Verstappen has won 68.2 per cent of races this season, a mark that would rank equal-fourth all time with Vettel. Should he win all three remaining races to make it 16 out of 22, that 72.7 per cent figure would lift him to second.

Alberto Ascari won six out of eight in 1952 for a record 75 per cent win rate, while Schumacher’s 13 out of 18 equates to 72.2. Jim Clark had the only other 70 per cent season with seven wins out of 10 in 1963.

Season of dominance

Verstappen had already wrapped up the title ahead of going to America, with four races to spare.

Only Schumacher in 2002 and Nigel Mansell in 1992 had sealed the deal earlier, with Verstappen joining two more Schumacher campaigns and one from Vettel to share third place on that list.

The Dutchman is on course for only the fourth three-figure winning margin in F1 – even second-place finishes behind nearest challenger Charles Leclerc in the three remaining grands prix and the Sao Paulo sprint race would secure that honour.

The different scoring systems over time obviously play a part in that, with the previous three belonging to Vettel (155 points in 2013 and 122 in 2011) and Hamilton (124 points in 2020).

A fairer comparison is the percentage lead and while Verstappen, currently with over 46 per cent more points than Leclerc, has fallen behind record pace, by that measure his is still among the most dominant seasons ever.

Nigel Mansell celebrates winning the 1992 British Grand Prix
Nigel Mansell won the 1992 title in dominant fashion (David Jones/PA)

Mansell, and Jacques Villeneuve five years later, won with just over 48 per cent more points than their nearest challengers. Schumacher twice exceeded Verstappen’s current margin and Jackie Stewart and Juan Manuel Fangio also exceeded a 40 per cent winning margin twice each.

Verstappen is only the 11th driver to win back-to-back titles and another win next season would make him only the fifth to win three in a row.

Schumacher holds the record of five straight titles, between 2000 and 2004, while Fangio, Vettel and Lewis Hamilton all won four in a row.

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game