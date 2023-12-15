Dashcam Video Appears to Show Actor Michael B. Jordan Crashing His Ferrari 812

KTLA 5 / YouTube

Video has surfaced showing what appears to be actor Michael B. Jordan's crash that left his Ferrari 812 Superfast smashed up in Hollywood.

Dashcam footage published by KTLA on Thursday appears to show the moment of the crash. The 812 Superfast suddenly loses control and drives into a parked Kia Niro causing significant damage to both cars.

The crash happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, December 2 in Hollywood, California. The good news is that no injuries were reported. The bad news is that the world is now without one more Ferrari 812.

In the dashcam video, it's clear that another Ferrari is in the lane next to Jordan moments before things all go wrong. Speeds don’t appear to be excessive and there is not enough evidence to suggest that the cars were racing. It could have simply been a couple of Ferrari drivers having fun together on a Saturday night. After all, spotting a couple of Ferraris on the streets of Hollywood is not exactly a rare occurrence.

The video shows clear road conditions, and there does not seem to be any obstruction that would force the Ferrari 812 to swerve. Could cold tires have played a role in the crash? Perhaps, but that would be speculation at this point.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast uses a 6.5-liter V-12 engine to fire 789 horsepower to the rear wheels. Even with modern safety technology such as traction control, that is an awful lot of power to have under your right foot. If you don’t know what you are doing or if you are distracted for just a second, it can all get away from you. Hopefully Jordan will be a bit more careful in his next Ferrari.

