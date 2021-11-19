Rain lingers into Friday on the East Coast, cold front will lower temperatures

Some rain will linger into Friday after a mild Thursday across the Maritimes, but by Friday, a cold front will begin passing through, dropping temperatures down to more seasonal levels once again. Beyond the weekend, forecasters are eyeing the potential for the next storm. For a closer look, see below.

THURSDAY: WINTRY START FOLLOWED BY DOUBLE DIGIT TEMPERATURES

Though beginning as snow in some areas of New Brunswick, the system whose effects will soon exit the Maritimes rapidly changed to an all-rain event Thursday, thanks to a passing warm front that pushed temperatures up to relatively mild levels – and rapidly melting the snow that accumulated in some areas.

The rain lingers somewhat into Friday, and parts of eastern Nova Scotia could see as much as 15-30 mm by the time things come to an end, with 20-40 mm notched in southern Newfoundland.

ATLRain

Friday also sees a cold front tracking across the region through the day and into the evening, bringing temperatures down from their post-warm front peaks to something much more seasonal.

BEYOND: COLDER WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND, WATCHING WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAIN FOR NEXT WEEK

The weekend looks fair, though somewhat chilly, and forecasters are eyeing the next widespread heavy rain event for the Maritimes next week, with the potential for some excessive rainfall totals.

"Low pressure will develop off the U.S. East Coast early next week and intensify as it tracks towards the Maritimes," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "It looks like we could actually see a few lows develop and track along the boundary between rather chilly air to the west and subtropical air to the east."

A strong blocking pattern over the North Atlantic will prevent this system from continuing to progress out to sea, and this will result in several days of windy and mild weather, with several rounds of rain, which will be heavy at times.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the unsettled pattern shaping up for Atlantic Canada.