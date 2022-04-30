The dash for power: As electric vehicle sales surge, public charging stations in the U.S. lag

Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Before a cross-country trip in her electric car, Nikki Gordon-Bloomfield does her homework.

She studies a pair of apps to determine the best places to recharge her Chevrolet Bolt's batteries along the way.

She likes stations that are clustered near others to make sure she has options in case one is on the blink. She prefers to charge near interesting restaurants. She'll call ahead on the route to order takeout meals, then picnic while the car soaks up electrons for the next leg of the journey.

Gordon-Bloomfield said the availability of public-use charging has vastly improved over the past decade as the network gets built out. But with so much recent interest in EVs, the question now is whether there will be enough to go around when hundreds of thousands of new EV converts get behind the wheel for their first road trips.

It could be a close call.

Installation costs are high and utilization overall is low. Business owners who take the plunge and install chargers have to hope that the EV drivers will eventually come.

EV proponents say, however, that far-sighted businesses are seeing the potential and don't want to be left behind. The effort is also getting a huge boost from the $7.5 billion that the Biden administration tucked into its infrastructure bill for up to 500,000 new chargers, including many in rural areas lack of a place to a power up could be more than an inconvenience.

►Extraordinarily frustrated: Renters can find no place to plug in electric vehicles

An EV turning point

The charger installation boom is a bet on the EV future.

After humping along for the past few years, EV sales are finally surging. They doubled last year compared to the previous year and dealers say they can’t get enough of them to meet demand. Their market share, which has been running at 4% of new car sales, is expected to continue to grow.

And despite ominous economic signs, there's no indication demand will soften. Nearly every major automaker – and some new startups – is promoting new long-range electric models with some reporting years-long waiting lists.

General Motors promises its lineup will be composed of only zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

One expert says a massive installation wave is underway.

“Right now, it’s the wild, wild west,” said Loren McDonald of EVAdoption, which analyzes EV and charging trends.

So many new installations are going in, McDonald said, that he's concerned that EV drivers may get lost in the mix.

“Everyone is trying to get chargers in the ground but nobody has been focused on the customer experience,” such as whether they are maintained and not off-line, he said.

Long waits

Tesla, which was early and has set a standard for interstate charging with its Supercharger network, has experienced the growing pains.

Some Tesla owners have reported long waits at the automaker’s high-speed recharging locations. That's an ominous sign given that Tesla is leading the EV revolution. Seven out of 10 electric vehicles on the road are Teslas, Experian Automotive found.

Congestion issues, meanwhile, haven’t been as big a factor at other charging networks.

For the most part, there are enough chargers to go around as seen by low utilization rates, McDonald said. Many are being used as little as 5% of the time in a day – meaning only one or two charging sessions. Some locations, of course, are more popular than others.

Billions more for chargers

With sales of EVs expected to double every couple of years, 40 million EVs could be on the road by the end of 2030, McDonald forecasts. If enough public chargers aren't available, that could sour EV buyers.

To foster the move to EVs, the Department of Transportation is to creating a network with the goal of having at least one charging station that can accommodate up to four EVs at a time every 50 miles along major highways. They would be required to be no more than a mile off the road.

At the same time, a host of private charging companies continue to install more stations in anticipation of the wave that’s coming.

►Electric vehicles surging in the South: How car sales, jobs, investments are driving momentum

One, for instance, is Electrify America, created and funded by Volkswagen in the wake of a scandal in which it was caught in a scheme to cover up emissions from its diesel-powered cars. Electrify America that says it is investing $2 billion to install 10,000 chargers in the U.S. and Canada over 10 years.

Another is ChargePoint, which says it has more than 174,000 chargers.

In seeking to grow, charging companies are forming alliances with automakers and seeking out roadside businesses that see charging as a way to pull new business from affluent EV-driving customers who will have more time to kill while the vehicles recharge.

So, for instance, ChargePoint recently signed a deal in which Volvo-branded chargers will be put at up to 15 Starbucks locations on a 1,350-mile route from Seattle to Denver.

ChargePoint is “really recasting what a road trip looks like and what it means to make a stop along the way to refuel,” said Colleen Jansen, the chief marketing officer. “We’re seeing all kinds of businesses that are expressing interest in charging solutions.”

It could be office complexes, hospitals, shopping centers or trucking companies or transit operators that want to electrify their fleets.

What's to become of gas stations?

Then there are gas stations, which would seem to have the most to lose in a transition to electric transportation. In the hopes of not being left out, they are searching for strategies to stay relevant at a time when just about any other roadside business becomes a rival for charging EVs.

The process has involved asking some tough questions, said Jeff Lenard, vice president of the NACS, a trade group that represents fuel station and convenience store operators. Among them:

  • Should charging stations be installed in the most desirable parking spots on the lot, or the least?

  • Is it wise to install canopies and offer food that could be delivered directly to cars while customers stay inside as they recharge?

  • Will drivers completely fill their cars' depleted batteries or treat them more like their cellphones, grabbing a little bit of charge over the course of a day whenever they can?

One of the bolder moves was undertaken in 2020 by Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain. It opened its first location without fuel pumps in Vienna, Virginia, in 2020. It offers electric recharging only.

Wawa has also added Tesla Superchargers or other recharging units at more than 50 of its conventional fueling locations.

Evolving tech may doom the charger boom

For all the effort of trying to meet public-charger demand for new electric cars, much of the planning could fall victim to evolving charging technology.

With so many new EV models coming to market, makers are competing to offer longer range that would allow them to skip charging stations. Some are focusing on shortening charging times, meaning drivers would spend less time lingering for a meal or to shop at a roadside business.

Mercedes-Benz, for instance, just touted its Vision EQXX prototype car for having achieved a range of more than 620 miles. Kia Motors boasts its EV6’s “ultra fast charging’ can go from a 10% charge to an 80% charge in 18 minutes. If revolutionary new battery technology shows up later this decade as has been predicted, charging times will fall further.

Advance planning can pay off

For now, EV drivers who want to avoid charging snafus while driving cross country could learn a thing or two from Gordon-Bloomfield, who lives near Portland, Oregon, and is founder of a business that promotes electric cars and green technology called Transport Evolved.

A little advance planning can take the worries of running out of battery power on long-distance jaunts in an electric car. There are several apps that can help point the way. Gordon-Bloomfield said she likes Chargeway and A Better Routeplanner.

She says she will typically recharge her Chevrolet Bolt EV two or four times as day on long trips, usually about a half hour at a time, long enough to reach the 70% or 80% level. Charging speed tends to drop off after that, she said. "The newer the car," she said, "the faster it will charge."

She said she's only run her battery dry once, due to a charging station that was out of service. And she blamed herself for not having more carefully checked an app, in which case she would have discovered the station was offline.

There are so many charging stations cropping up on some corridors, particularly along the Eastern Seaboard and West Coast that,Gordon-Bloomfield said she doesn't have to scrutinize her routes along there as closely anymore.

It's a testament to how far the charging network has come -- "very different compared to 10 years ago," she added.

More coverage of the EV revolution from USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Electric vehicle charging station locations not in line with EV demand

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Are the Raptors wearing down Joel Embiid?

    The Toronto Raptors have changed the momentum of their series vs. 76ers and are only getting healthier. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is seemingly in a lot of pain with his thumb injury and showed off some poor body language in their Game 5 loss to Toronto.

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • NHL's future stars finally get their chance to shine at U18 men's worlds

    Meet the teenage phenoms who will be the talk of the '23 and '24 NHL Drafts.

  • OG Anunoby hilariously recaps Raptors season

    Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses injuries, playing alongside Thad Young, Pascal Siakam's evolution and whether he would like to be a mentor to younger players.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.