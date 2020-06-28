Dash 4 Cash 2020 recap, results for Xfinity Series

The Dash 4 Cash initiative for NASCAR Xfinity Series wrapped up on June 28 at Pocono Raceway with the final installment in the four-race series for the 2020 season. Ross Chastain nabbed the prize for his second $100,000 bonus in the 2020 campaign.

The program opened with a qualifying race June 1 at Bristol Motor Speedway and then the first money race June 6 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Noah Gragson took home the $100,000 at Atlanta. AJ Allmendinger took home the $100,000 at Miami. Chastain took the $100,000 prize home at Talladega.

How it works is the first of the four Dash 4 Cash competitors to finish in a race in the program will win the $100,000 bonus. The winner and the next three highest finishing Xfinity Series drivers (who have declared for points in that series) will qualify for the next event.

In addition to the payout to drivers, Xfinity plans to make donations in each Dash 4 Cash race market that reaffirms its companywide commitment of connecting families, veterans and seniors to the digital tools necessary for navigating these challenging times.

2020 Dash 4 Cash recaps

At Pocono:Ross Chastain won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize for a second time in 2020 to wrap up the program this season. Chastain finished second in the race ahead of Alex Labbe (finished 17th), Justin Haley (finished 23rd) and Austin Cindric (finished 29th).

At Talladega: Ross Chastain won the third Dash 4 Cash $100,000 prize of the season with a second-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway, finishing ahead of AJ Allmendinger (finished seventh), Brandon Jones (finished 16th) and Chase Briscoe (finished 18th). Qualifiers for Pocono: Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Justin Haley, Alex Labbe.

At Miami: AJ Allmendinger won the second Dash 4 Cash $100,000 prize of the season with a fourth-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway, finishing ahead of Noah Gragson (finished fifth), Justin Haley (finished sixth) and Daniel Hemric (finished 31st). Qualifiers for Talladega: AJ Allmendinger, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones

At Atlanta: Noah Gragson won the first Dash 4 Cash $100,000 prize of the season with a second-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, finishing ahead of Harrison Burton (finished fifth), Brandon Jones (finished eighth) and Chase Briscoe (finished ninth). Qualifiers for Miami: AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Daniel Hemric.

At Bristol: The top four finishing Xfinity Series regulars at Bristol Motor Speedway were eligible for the $100,000 prize at Atlanta. No prize was given out at Bristol, but it did set the Dash 4 Cash participants for Atlanta Motor Speedway. Qualifiers for Atlanta: Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton.

