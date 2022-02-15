Daryl Morey: Keeping Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle was critical

Tom Moore: #Sixers Daryl Morey says keeping Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle in James Harden trade ‘was critical. Tyrese could be an all-star. Thybulle could be #NBA Defensive Player of the Year after Joel wins it first.’
Source: Twitter @TomMoorePhilly

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Morey on @Tyrese Maxey and @Matisse Thybulle:
“Tyrese has a chance to be an All-Star in this league.
Thybulle easily could be Defensive Player of the Year, after Joel wins it first.
Both of them, sky’s the limit- and that’s a big reason we made sure they weren’t in this trade.” – 12:31 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Daryl Morey says keeping Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle in James Harden trade ‘was critical. Tyrese could be an all-star. Thybulle could be #NBA Defensive Player of the Year after Joel wins it first.’ – 12:30 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Daryl Morey says Tyrese Maxey is capable of being an All-Star, and Matisse Thybulle can be Defensive Player of the Year. He said keeping both of them in a James Harden deal was “critical” moving forward. – 12:30 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden on 2nd-year guard Tyrese Maxey: ‘His confidence is going through the roof. He attacks. … I’m coming in to help him as many ways as I can.’ – 12:28 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey mentions that making sure Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle remained Sixers were “big priorities” for the team. – 12:22 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Morey mentions that making sure Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle remained with the Sixers was a priority in making this trade. – 12:21 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Yesterday, James Harden was doing his post-practice work with Tyrese Maxey. Today? Joel Embiid. The art of the step-back. pic.twitter.com/QBQv2qcLhw10:59 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Diving into Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden’s injury, 2 big games with the Celtics and Bucks, and Harden working with Tyrese Maxey’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN35567317286:44 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden did a lot of work today with Tyrese Maxey at practice. Doc Rivers said Harden was impressed with Maxey’s work. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/jam… via @SixersWire6:28 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden did everything at practice, Doc Rivers said. Worth noting Sixers didn’t scrimmage, but Rivers said Harden was unlimited.
Rivers mentioned Harden was “blown away” today by a couple of Tyrese Maxey dunks. – 12:53 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said of Joel Embiid, “He’s not yet known for his passing but he’s starting to be.”
Embiid and Matisse Thybulle did a very good job exploiting Evan Mobley’s doubling from the baseline on Saturday: https://t.co/FSbpOwXCa0 pic.twitter.com/3xbJ5omPFK11:02 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid on Matisse Thybulle: “He has a chance to be Defensive Player of the Year … after I get it.” – 11:10 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“He has a chance of being Defensive Player of the Year….. After I get it” – Joel Embiid on Matisse Thybulle #Sixers11:10 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey says he doesn’t want to take Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle for granted because what they are able to do on the court is so special #Sixers10:10 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers said they sat down with Matisse Thybulle and they showed him how to cut off the ball. He praised him for all of his improvements in those areas. #Sixers10:03 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
With his 6th steal tonight, @Matisse Thybulle has reached a new career-high.
🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/SKdunqvPVq9:41 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
In 2.5 NBA seasons,
Guess how many 3+ steal games Matisse Thybulle has had?
*including tonight, winner gets… nothing lol – 8:27 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey showing tonight why the Sixers did not want to give those two guys up in a trade. Thybulle with 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting, 2 steals. Maxey with 5 points with that burst on display. Sixers up 30-15 late in the first. – 7:58 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse Thybulle’s first 3 mins (!) tonight:
4 PTS / 2-2 fg / 1 STL – 7:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
That’s twice Matisse Thybulle has cut baseline to get an easy bucket from Joel Embiid. That’s a big sticking point for him on the offensive end. He has to use his athleticism. #Sixers7:45 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Matisse Thybulle making an early impact on this game, with a steal and two cutting dunks. – 7:45 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle is shooting 30.9% from deep this season
Furkan Korkmaz is at 28.7%. Korkmaz has got to find his rhythm. He shot 37.5% from deep last season. #Sixers1:11 PM

Ian Begley: People in touch with BKN on Thursday morning said club was comfortable with keeping James Harden on roster post-trade deadline if PHI didn’t meet its asking price. BKN wanted Matisse Thybulle, didn’t get him but found deal they liked to send Harden to PHI: pic.twitter.com/n2JjRVAHGl -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 10, 2022

Ian Begley: Source with knowledge of PHI-BKN dynamic says Nets have been seeking Matisse Thybulle in a James Harden package. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 10, 2022

Keith Pompey: According to sources, the #Sixers are refusing to put Matisse Thybulle in the deal with the #BrooklynNets for James Harden. That’s the hold up. All other issue are agreed upon. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / February 10, 2022

