Daryl Morey on James Harden: It’s a mutual love fest

HoopsHype
·7 min read
In this article:
  Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  James Harden
    James Harden
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Noah Levick: Daryl Morey on James Harden’s contract: “It’s a mutual love fest, so we feel like we’ll work it out.”
Source: Twitter @NoahLevick

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Daryl Morey says he expects Filip Petrusev to play on the Sixers SUMMER LEAGUE team this summer. – 1:46 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey on James Harden’s contract: “It’s a mutual love fest, so we feel like we’ll work it out.” – 1:31 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Daryl Morey says 2021 draft picks Jaden Springer and Filip Petrusev will be on the summer league team for Las Vegas #Sixers1:31 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Daryl Morey does offer hope that Charles Bassey can play more in his 2nd season to back up Joel Embiid #Sixers1:26 AM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Daryl Morey on the draft: “If we can get a perimeter defender, maybe for a draft pick, we’d feel really good about that.”
NOTE: Morey is not allowed to comment on the trade now, as the deal isn’t yet official, so this is an “interesting” (but not interesting) post draft presser. – 1:22 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey: “We feel like we got better tonight.” Morey thanked Danny Green, said he wishes he could’ve gotten Green his fourth title.
Morey’s unable to talk about the De’Anthony Melton deal (not yet official), is doing some tongue-in-cheek attempting to dance around that. – 1:20 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Daryl Morey opens his post-draft availability thanking Danny Green, saying he’s disappointed he couldn’t get him his fourth ring. Then realizes he can’t talk about anything, re: Melton, sticks to “We got better tonight” – 1:19 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“We’re excited about the possibility of some trades coming. We’re thinking we might be able to pick up some rotation piece.” – Daryl Morey – 1:18 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Daryl Morey: “We think we got better tonight. I want to thank Danny Green. I really wanted to get him the 4th ring.” #Sixers1:17 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers’ acquisition of De’Anthony Melton is sort of reunion with Daryl Morey. As the #Rockets GM, Morey selected the guard with the 46th overall pick on the 2018 NBA draft (June 21, 2018). His Houston tenure was short lived. Morey traded him to PHX on Aug. 31, 2018. #NBA12:30 AM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Daryl Morey has now been involved involved in two Melton trades
Tonight – from Memphis for Danny Green and #23
2018 – to Phoenix (with Ryan Anderson) for Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss
League sources say the Suns exec in that deal was ‘brilliant + devastatingly handsome’ pic.twitter.com/8cyAGgakAs10:39 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers acquiring De’Anthony Melton in exchange for No. 23 pick (David Roddy) and Danny Green — confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Daryl Morey added Green on his first draft night with the Sixers, trades him away in deal for the 24-year-old Melton two years later. – 10:23 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram
RAPM is a stat that measures a player’s overall on-court impact, adjusting for teammates and opponents.
De’Anthony Melton ranks 21st in the entire NBA over the last 3 seasons.
Of course Daryl Morey would want a player that advanced stats have always loved. – 10:21 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Rockets duos throughout the years:
Hakeem x Clyde
T-Mac x Yao
Harden x Paul
Jalen x Jabari pic.twitter.com/hizet9H5MK8:22 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – NBA draft live updates: Rockets may be winning James Harden trade ift.tt/IX4T62y8:18 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
They’re playing James Harden and Kyrie Irving highlights on the jumbotron as part of a Nets top 10 plays here at the draft and come on read the room Barclays Center – 7:13 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
James Harden seeing Kevin Durant and Kyrie potentially on their way out of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/BSDkjmqSxs4:34 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
James Harden reading today’s NBA news pic.twitter.com/5LNU8I1yu44:30 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
If you like drama, conspiracy theories, occasional disappearances, but one hell of a guard, Kyrie Irving is for you. Let’s check in with Daryl Morey. – 4:22 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The idea of Brooklyn sign-and-trading Kyrie to Philly to get Harden back after he demanded out of Brooklyn to get to Philly is so funny that I’m refusing to acknowledge how utterly insane and improbable it is. – 4:19 PM

James Harden @JHarden13
💧for the💧 Keep your hydration up w/ @DrinkBODYARMOR SportWater #NationalHydrationDay pic.twitter.com/5p7bOhDuwg3:23 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Rockets feared being stuck in NBA purgatory when James Harden forced a trade. GM Rafael Stone: “The NBA punishes the middle.” So they loaded up on picks, projects and patience.
ESPN story about the Rockets rebuild that’s still in the early stages: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:31 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talk Kyrie (Lakers???), Harden, Options (Tucker, Batum, Connaughton), Hornets and even Ja Raffe! Watch, like & subscribe below. 18K subscribers soon!
Also, join us tomorrow night for our live NBA Draft show!
youtu.be/te7GNDjC2J45:35 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Oklahoma City Thunder are the only franchise in NBA history to select a future MVP in three straight drafts:
✅ Kevin Durant (2007)
✅ Russell Westbrook (2008)
✅ James Harden (2009)
In fact, no other franchise has even selected a future MVP in back-to-back drafts. pic.twitter.com/Ynq6enOxHn3:01 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
If you’re the Raptors and you HAD to (and could/they can’t) sign either Kyrie or Harden to the max who would you pick baggage and all – 2:30 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden win% with star teammates since 2012:
78.6 — CP3
69.8 — Durant
66.7 — Embiid
65.5 — Westbrook pic.twitter.com/KuGLifsnPx1:42 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
NEWS: Michael Rubin is selling his stake in Harris, Blitzer Sports & Entertainment & will no longer be a part-owner of the 76ers, he told @FOXSports in an exclusive interview. Rubin is close to James Harden and Joel Embiid.
Full story and interview here: foxsports.com/stories/nba/mi…9:59 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans
Quick photoshop of what PJ Tucker, James Harden and Eric Gordon would look like in Philly. pic.twitter.com/MlG6c0CVei5:42 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Extension-eligible players in 2022-23: LeBron James, James Harden, Damian Lillard, more.
hoopshype.com/lists/extensio…11:00 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Back in 2012 Olympics, when Anthony Skinn ended James Harden’s defensive career 😬
🎥 @nbc pic.twitter.com/XSdQSbTsR710:58 AM

More on this storyline

 

While there does appear to be legitimate smoke with Tucker, this isn’t a Tucker-or-bust situation for the Sixers. There are still several scenarios the team is exploring to improve its rotation and depth ahead of the draft and the start of free agency. And pieces like Thybulle, Green and pick 23 could still be in play. But don’t expect the team to dump any of those assets without gaining anything in return. The bottom line here is that nothing really appears to be off the table in the Sixers’ quest to improve the roster around Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, who sources have told Liberty Ballers is viewed as a franchise cornerstone and virtually untouchable. -via LibertyBallers.com / June 23, 2022

Kyle Neubeck: Here’s what Woj said on SC: “James Harden is headed toward opting in to that 47 million player option, and then extending by perhaps as many as two more years, at a significant number with the Sixers. Likely something short of a max contract, but still a significant commitment” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / June 22, 2022

Rubin might no longer have a financial stake in HBSE, which was recently valued as being worth $3 billion. But he said his allegiance to the Sixers and interest in helping them achieve their goal will remain the same. “I’ll probably go to less games, but when there’s something going down that’s massive, I’ll stop what I’m doing to help. That’s who I am. That’s what I like doing,” he said. “I consider Josh [Harris] and Blitzer to be family. I consider Joel [Embiid] and James [Harden] to be family. And I look at Daryl and [head coach] Doc [Rivers] the same way. I have a lot of investment in the group and will do whatever I can to help those guys in whatever small way I can.” -via FoxSports.com / June 22, 2022

 

