Daryl Morey on James Harden: It’s a mutual love fest

Noah Levick: Daryl Morey on James Harden’s contract: “It’s a mutual love fest, so we feel like we’ll work it out.”

Source: Twitter @NoahLevick

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Daryl Morey says he expects Filip Petrusev to play on the Sixers SUMMER LEAGUE team this summer. – 1:46 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Daryl Morey on James Harden's contract: "It's a mutual love fest, so we feel like we'll work it out."

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Daryl Morey says 2021 draft picks Jaden Springer and Filip Petrusev will be on the summer league team for Las Vegas #Sixers – 1:31 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Daryl Morey does offer hope that Charles Bassey can play more in his 2nd season to back up Joel Embiid #Sixers – 1:26 AM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Daryl Morey on the draft: “If we can get a perimeter defender, maybe for a draft pick, we’d feel really good about that.”

NOTE: Morey is not allowed to comment on the trade now, as the deal isn’t yet official, so this is an “interesting” (but not interesting) post draft presser. – 1:22 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Daryl Morey: “We feel like we got better tonight.” Morey thanked Danny Green, said he wishes he could’ve gotten Green his fourth title.

Morey’s unable to talk about the De’Anthony Melton deal (not yet official), is doing some tongue-in-cheek attempting to dance around that. – 1:20 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Daryl Morey opens his post-draft availability thanking Danny Green, saying he’s disappointed he couldn’t get him his fourth ring. Then realizes he can’t talk about anything, re: Melton, sticks to “We got better tonight” – 1:19 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

“We’re excited about the possibility of some trades coming. We’re thinking we might be able to pick up some rotation piece.” – Daryl Morey – 1:18 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Daryl Morey: "We think we got better tonight. I want to thank Danny Green. I really wanted to get him the 4th ring."

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The #Sixers’ acquisition of De’Anthony Melton is sort of reunion with Daryl Morey. As the #Rockets GM, Morey selected the guard with the 46th overall pick on the 2018 NBA draft (June 21, 2018). His Houston tenure was short lived. Morey traded him to PHX on Aug. 31, 2018. #NBA – 12:30 AM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Daryl Morey has now been involved involved in two Melton trades

Tonight – from Memphis for Danny Green and #23

2018 – to Phoenix (with Ryan Anderson) for Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss

League sources say the Suns exec in that deal was ‘brilliant + devastatingly handsome’ pic.twitter.com/8cyAGgakAs – 10:39 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers acquiring De’Anthony Melton in exchange for No. 23 pick (David Roddy) and Danny Green — confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski.

Daryl Morey added Green on his first draft night with the Sixers, trades him away in deal for the 24-year-old Melton two years later. – 10:23 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

RAPM is a stat that measures a player’s overall on-court impact, adjusting for teammates and opponents.

De’Anthony Melton ranks 21st in the entire NBA over the last 3 seasons.

Of course Daryl Morey would want a player that advanced stats have always loved. – 10:21 PM

More on this storyline

While there does appear to be legitimate smoke with Tucker, this isn’t a Tucker-or-bust situation for the Sixers. There are still several scenarios the team is exploring to improve its rotation and depth ahead of the draft and the start of free agency. And pieces like Thybulle, Green and pick 23 could still be in play. But don’t expect the team to dump any of those assets without gaining anything in return. The bottom line here is that nothing really appears to be off the table in the Sixers’ quest to improve the roster around Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, who sources have told Liberty Ballers is viewed as a franchise cornerstone and virtually untouchable. -via LibertyBallers.com / June 23, 2022

Kyle Neubeck: Here’s what Woj said on SC: “James Harden is headed toward opting in to that 47 million player option, and then extending by perhaps as many as two more years, at a significant number with the Sixers. Likely something short of a max contract, but still a significant commitment” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / June 22, 2022

Rubin might no longer have a financial stake in HBSE, which was recently valued as being worth $3 billion. But he said his allegiance to the Sixers and interest in helping them achieve their goal will remain the same. “I’ll probably go to less games, but when there’s something going down that’s massive, I’ll stop what I’m doing to help. That’s who I am. That’s what I like doing,” he said. “I consider Josh [Harris] and Blitzer to be family. I consider Joel [Embiid] and James [Harden] to be family. And I look at Daryl and [head coach] Doc [Rivers] the same way. I have a lot of investment in the group and will do whatever I can to help those guys in whatever small way I can.” -via FoxSports.com / June 22, 2022