Daryl Impey's Scott Addict RC — Gallery

With this year’s Tour Down Under route favouring the climbers, reigning champ Daryl Impey has a tough week ahead if he hopes to make it a hat-trick in Adelaide.

With the average gradient of the course increasing, it’s no surprise to see the South African reach for Scott’s climbing bike, the Addict RC. Launched back in July, the frame is only available in discs now, and tipped our scales a 7.15kg.

Mitchelton-Scott has been running Shimano drivetrains for some time, and the team bikes are shod with the full Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 groupset, including the integrated power meter. Ahead of the race, Impey is pushing 54/42t chainrings at the front, and an 11-30T cassette out the back — though we expect these ratios will change on race day.

The rolling stock is again provided by Shimano and Impey was running the C40 carbon wheels finished in 25c Pirelli P-Zero Velo tubular tyres. Breaking the ‘rules’, the labels on the tyres don’t line up with the vales, but with tubulars, there isn’t a whole lot you can do to fix it.

Impey’s Syncros Creston iC SL bar is painted to match his bike in the pearlescent purple and has a nifty removable cover to hide the pinch bolts and headset adjustment. Out in front, the South African is using a Garmin Edge 830 cycling computer.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Daryl Impey's Scott Addict RC.

Daryl Impey's Scott Addict RC full bike specifications

Frameset: Scott Addict RC

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-30t

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG901 R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100P with dual-sided power meter

Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C40 Tubular

Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo 25c Tubular

Handlebars: Syncros Creston iC SL integrated bar and stem, 400mm

Handlebar tape: Syncros

Stem: Syncros Creston iC SL 140mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Syncros XR 1.0

Seat post: Syncros Duncan SL Aero

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Computer: Garmin Edge 830

Rider height: 1.81m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 770mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 600mm

Weight: 7.15kg