Daryl Hall Claims He Was 'Ambushed' by John Oates in New Filing amid Legal Dispute

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Daryl Hall and John Oates

Daryl Hall has filed a first-person declaration explaining his side of the story as a legal fight with his Hall & Oates bandmate continues.

In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Hall alleges that John Oates ambushed him with plans to sell his share of a joint business venture to a third party.

"This recent bad faith conduct by John Oates and the Oates Trust has created tremendous upheaval, harm, and difficulty in my life, not to mention unnecessary expense and burden, during a time when I am in the middle of a tour throughout the U.S. West Coast, Japan, and Manilla and need to focus and perform at top level," Hall, 77, claims in the filing.

He adds, "I believe that John Oates timed the Unauthorized Transaction to create the most harm to me. Respectfully, he must be stopped from this latest wrongdoing and his malicious conduct reined in once and for all."

In court documents previously reviewed by PEOPLE, Hall argued that Oates, 75, selling his share would be a violation of a business agreement previously reached by the pair. The “Rich Girl” singers entered into an agreement in October 2021 over Whole Oats Enterprises LLP (WOE), a limited liability partnership owned and controlled by the musicians, per the complaint.

In the declaration, Hall called Oates' move "completely clandestine" and in "bad faith," leading him to feel "ambushed."

"His behavior has become adversarial and aggressive instead of professional and courteous. He began making numerous demands upon me related to, among other things, the social media and trademark assets in WOE, creating disagreements brought to my door by a revolving cast of lawyers," he writes. "It appears to me that John Oates’ intent has become to burden and harass me without regard to my interests as his business partner, or the interests of WOE."

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Daryl Hall and John Oates

Lawyers for both Hall and Oates did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Nov. 9, Hall initiated an arbitration process against Oates to prevent his bandmate from transferring 100% of his right, title and interest in Whole Oats to a third-party buyer called Primary Wave Music without Hall’s consent, a transaction he claims is “unauthorized and void” and a breach of contract. Hall alleged that Oates had entered into a letter of intent with Primary Wave that could’ve closed as early as Nov. 20, and Hall argued that the sale would cause him “imminent irreparable harm.”

When Hall’s court complaint was filed on Nov. 16, no arbitrator had been chosen, leaving Hall unable to pursue his pending request in the arbitration for temporary injunctive relief in the manner requested.

He alleged in documents that he sought the restraining order against Oates — which was granted the next day — in order to close the Primary Wave transaction “so as to maintain the status quo of WOE before there is a change in control of the partnership in violation of the terms of the Agreement.”

Primary Wave has already owned significant interest in the Grammy-nominated musicians’ song catalog for more than 15 years, according to the Associated Press.

Hall’s attorneys said much of the matter should remain under seal because it is a “private dispute… This is not a matter of legitimate public interest, although the parties are well known.” His legal team noted that the dispute concerns the interpretation of the 2021 agreement, the terms of which remain confidential.

The case will ultimately be decided in a confidential arbitration process. A hearing is set for Thursday, Nov. 30 to consider extending the restraining order.

Hall filed against Oates as well as Aimee Oates and Richard Flynn, the co-trustees of the John W. Oates TISA Trust. All defendants were issued summonses by Nov. 20, and a pro hac vice motion was filed two days later, meaning Hall requested an out-of-state attorney to join the case.

Though he has not publicly commented, Oates has posted to social media since the drama began, sharing a message on X (formerly Twitter) on Nov. 22 that encouraged people to support local charities.

“During this time of communal reflection and connection with loved ones, let's not forget those experiencing challenges globally,” he wrote. “As we come together, consider reaching out to support those in need—whether through local charities or international humanitarian initiatives. May our collective efforts contribute to a more compassionate and supportive world. J.O. 👊🏽.”

