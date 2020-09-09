Daryl and Carol-Centric Walking Dead Spinoff Ordered to Series at AMC

The end of The Walking Dead, it turns out, is only the beginning. In announcing Wednesday that the series’ expanded 11th season would be its last, AMC also revealed that it had greenlit not one but two new spinoffs.

The first, set to premiere in 2023, focuses on Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, the badass BFFs played by the long-running drama’s only remaining original cast members, Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. It was co-created by Dead-verse chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, who’ll fill that same role on the new show. “It’s bittersweet to bring [the flagship series] to an end,” she said in a statement, “but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career, and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

The second new Walking Dead offshoot — another AMC/Gimple team-up — is Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series that, per the network, may consist of standalone episodes or arcs, may revolve around previously-introduced characters or new ones, and may or may not shed new light on the backstories of familiar characters. Cracked AMC COO Ed Carroll, “There really is so much ‘walking’ ahead, in a number of very exciting directions, for this extraordinary creative universe.”

As previously announced, the Season 10 “fauxnale” of The Walking Dead will finally air on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 9/8c, followed by the premiere of offshoot No. 2, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, at 10/9c. Season 6 of the first Walking Dead spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, is slated to bow on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 9/8c.

What do you think, Dead-heads? Are you psyched about the prospect of a Daryl/Carol spinoff? Which past characters are you hoping we’ll see again in the anthology series? (Glenn!) Hit the comments!

