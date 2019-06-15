Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin beats Reynolds in final practice

Andrew van Leeuwen
motorsport.com

Anton De Pasquale was fastest out of the blocks, the Erebus driver going quickest on his third lap with a 1m06.566s.

It didn't take long for McLaughlin to improve that benchmark, though, the points leader going four-tenths clear of the field with a 1m06.118s on the eight minute mark.

There were few meaningful improvements through the middle part of the 30-minute hit-out as crews worked on race set-ups.

It wasn't until there was 10 minutes to go that anyway made an in-roads on McLaughlin's gap, Reynolds halving the advantage to two-tenths.

McLaughlin re-emerged with four minutes to go on a fresh, but not green set of rubber, going purple in Sector 2 but ultimately falling short of his earlier benchmark.

Not that it mattered, none of the late improvements good enough to trouble either McLaughlin or Reynolds.

“It was a free session because It doesn’t really mean anything,” said Reynolds.

“Yesterday Practice 2 meant something, it was the first part of qualifying, so we couldn’t go really stupid with our set-up and try some out-there stuff.

“That was the session to do it then.

“I think the car was better yesterday, I don’t know whether that was the tyres we had yesterday that were a bit better, but we’ve got to work it out.”

Jamie Whincup was best of the late improvers, the Red Bull Holden driver making up 11 spot on his final run as he moved into third, just three-hundredths off Reynolds.

That time dropped De Pasquale, who had improved moments earlier, down to fourth, ahead of Cam Waters and Andre Heimgartner.

Scott Pye and Tim Slade were next, with Shane van Gisbergen and Jack Le Brocq rounding out the Top 10.

Fabian Coulthard, meanwhile, was just 15th quickest, six-tenths down on teammate McLaughlin.

“I’m actually not too stressed. We tried a couple of things,” he said.

“We had a good run yesterday in P2. I think we’ll put some tyres on it and be fine.”

1

17

New Zealand
New Zealand

Scott McLaughlin

Ford Mustang GT

1'06.1184

 

2

9

Australia
Australia

David Reynolds

Holden Commodore ZB

1'06.3294

0.2110

3

88

Australia
Australia

Jamie Whincup

Holden Commodore ZB

1'06.3640

0.2456

4

99

Australia
Australia

Anton De Pasquale

Holden Commodore ZB

1'06.4725

0.3541

5

6

Australia
Australia

Cameron Waters

Ford Mustang GT

1'06.4931

0.3747

6

7

New Zealand
New Zealand

Andre Heimgartner

Nissan Altima

1'06.5523

0.4339

7

2

Australia
Australia

Scott Pye

Holden Commodore ZB

1'06.5900

0.4716

8

14

Australia
Australia

Tim Slade

Holden Commodore ZB

1'06.5979

0.4795

9

97

New Zealand
New Zealand

Shane van Gisbergen

Holden Commodore ZB

1'06.6421

0.5237

10

19

Australia
Australia

Jack Le Brocq

Holden Commodore ZB

1'06.6498

0.5314

11

55

Australia
Australia

Chaz Mostert

Ford Mustang GT

1'06.6633

0.5449

12

18

Australia
Australia

Mark Winterbottom

Holden Commodore ZB

1'06.7120

0.5936

13

23

Australia
Australia

Will Davison

Ford Mustang GT

1'06.7134

0.5950

14

78

Switzerland
Switzerland

Simona de Silvestro

Nissan Altima

1'06.7143

0.5959

15

12

New Zealand
New Zealand

Fabian Coulthard

Ford Mustang GT

1'06.7285

0.6101

16

15

Australia
Australia

Rick Kelly

Nissan Altima

1'06.7579

0.6395

17

22

Australia
Australia

James Courtney

Holden Commodore ZB

1'06.8064

0.6880

18

5

Australia
Australia

Lee Holdsworth

Ford Mustang GT

1'06.8151

0.6967

19

8

Australia
Australia

Nick Percat

Holden Commodore ZB

1'07.0034

0.8850

20

3

Australia
Australia

Garry Jacobson

Nissan Altima

1'07.0368

0.9184

21

34

Australia
Australia

James Golding

Holden Commodore ZB

1'07.0533

0.9349

22

33

New Zealand
New Zealand

Chris Pither

Holden Commodore ZB

1'07.0562

0.9378

23

21

Australia
Australia

Macauley Jones

Holden Commodore ZB

1'07.0739

0.9555

24

4

United States
United States

Jack Smith

Holden Commodore ZB

1'07.3136

1.1952

25

35

Australia
Australia

Todd Hazelwood

Holden Commodore ZB

1'07.3347

1.2163

