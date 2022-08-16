Darwin Nunez sent off as Liverpool are held at home by Crystal Palace

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Jolly
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Wilfried Zaha
    Wilfried Zaha
    Ivorian association football player (born 1992)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • James Milner
    James Milner
    English association football player (born 1986)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Darwin Nunez protests after being shown a red card (Shutterstock)
Darwin Nunez protests after being shown a red card (Shutterstock)

Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64m striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.

While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to the season. With two games gone, they are four points behind Manchester City.

The title race may not be over but, even with 108 points to play for, it is hard to make up such a deficit to Pep Guardiola’s side, especially when the eventual winners end up around the 95-point mark.

Once again, they paid for conceding first. Crystal Palace completed a capital double for Liverpool, following Fulham in taking the lead against them and two points off them. Like Fulham, they excelled with Wilfried Zaha following in Aleksandar Mitrovic’s stead, albeit with very different methods, by troubling them.

Yet if there were similarities with last Saturday, there was also the greatest of differences. Nunez exchanged the role of hero for that of villain. His has been a tale of three debuts: two terrific, one terrible. He had scored on his Liverpool bow and his maiden Premier League appearance, proving a galvanising force as a substitute in both. Granted a first start and a first appearance in red at Anfield, he did not finish this game.

He was sent off for headbutting Joachim Andersen, albeit without much force, although the defender reacted theatrically. His provocation was no justification and Nunez needed James Milner to steer him away from referee Paul Tierney before Klopp ignored him as he eventually made his way off.

Even before then, it had not been his night: an early volley was miscued, a shot on the stroke of half-time mishit on to the post. With Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota injured, his stupidity and subsequent suspension were ill-timed.

It rendered it more important that another stepped up and Diaz obliged. His was a wonderful strike, the Colombian powering infield and curling a shot beyond Vicente Guaita. His goals have been relative rarities for Liverpool, and this was just a seventh, but he has a capacity to make crucial contributions. When Liverpool were a goal and a man down, he roused Anfield.

Defeat had beckoned. Indeed, it still did. Palace were inches from a historic triumph, the stretching Zaha almost scoring his and their second when he volleyed Cheikh Doucoure’s cross against the post.

While Liverpool suffered six successive losses at a deserted ground in lockdown, Palace were the last visitors to win a Premier League game in front of a crowd at Anfield, but that was in 2017. Patrick Vieira was agonisingly close to a result that may have even topped last season’s victory at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a reminder that Palace can be the scourge of the superpowers. Their speed on the break means they are capable of springing ambushes. They absorbed pressure, their 5-4-1 formation giving them numbers at the back, Andersen excelling amid some defiant defending and Liverpool were caught on the counterattack by the magnificent Zaha and the creative Eberechi Eze.

It was the swiftest of breaks, taking Palace from one penalty box to the other and involving only three players: Guaita’s clearance was met by Eze, who played in his pass into the acres of space behind Liverpool’s defence.

Wilfried Zaha scores for the Eagles (Getty)
Wilfried Zaha scores for the Eagles (Getty)

Zaha accelerated beyond Nat Phillips and sidefooted a shot past Alisson. Phillips, Liverpool’s fifth-choice centre-back, was starting with Joel Matip joining Ibrahima Konate on the treatment table and Joe Gomez only deemed fit enough to begin on the bench.

Initially, it seemed as though his presence might not matter but Liverpool had 17 shots in the first half and went in trailing.

It was the sixth successive Premier League game where they conceded the opening goal. Although Milner could have scored inside a minute, slashing a shot over, and Harvey Elliott and Nunez could have done in the first 10.

Mohamed Salah missed two chances before Zaha struck and angled a shot just wide in a quest for a winner. Fabio Carvalho also almost bailed Liverpool out but Palace’s obduracy meant they merited their point.

And so Liverpool head to Old Trafford next week when the two most successful clubs in the history of English football are both still looking for a first league victory of the season. The serial winners have become the winless.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Darwin Nunez has time to learn from red card in Liverpool draw – Jurgen Klopp

    The Uruguay international, who arrived in the summer for a potential club-record £85million fee, was dismissed early in the second half.

  • Luis Diaz rescues point for 10-man Liverpool after Darwin Nunez sees red

    Frustration had been growing having gone behind to Wilfried Zaha’s 32nd-minute goal.

  • Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp will not lose sleep over the transfer dealings of other clubs

    The Liverpool boss said what their rivals did between now and the end of the month would have no bearing on his actions.

  • Manchester City’s sunscreen ban ‘very worrying’, skin cancer charity insist

    City told a supporter that “sun cream will not be permitted on entry into the stadium”

  • Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged by FA following touchline fracas

    The Chelsea and Tottenham managers clashed twice at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

  • Barcelona set price for Chelsea transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

    The arrival of Robert Lewandowski has pushed the former Arsenal forward down the pecking order

  • Thunderstorms: Why drought can lead to dangerous flooding

    Heavy rain might seem ideal now for parched areas of the UK, but scientists warn it's a hazard.

  • Manchester United could finish in bottom half of Premier League, claims Gary Neville

    The former United defender was vocal in his criticism of the club’s owners following a humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford on Saturday.

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.