Darvish tops Tigers again, Napoli homers as Texas rolls 5-2

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) connects for an RBI-single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) -- Mike Napoli homered to the camera platform beyond center field, and Yu Darvish beat Detroit yet again, helping the Texas Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Tigers on Sunday night.

Darvish (5-2) has won all seven of his starts against the Tigers, although this one was a bit of a struggle. He allowed two runs and five hits in five innings, but Napoli put the Rangers ahead 3-2 with his solo shot in the fifth off Matthew Boyd (2-4).

Pete Kozma also went deep for Texas, and the Rangers shut down Detroit after Darvish exited. Relievers Alex Claudio and Sam Dyson allowed one hit apiece, and Keone Kela pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Ian Kinsler homered for the Tigers.

One night after their 10-game winning streak was snapped by Detroit, the Rangers never trailed. Jonathan Lucroy opened the scoring with an RBI single, only for Kinsler to tie it with his home run leading off the bottom of the first.

Nomar Mazara tripled and scored on a single by Robinson Chirinos in the second, then Miguel Cabrera answered in the bottom of that inning with an RBI single.

Napoli's home run in the fifth went 446 feet, according to Statcast. It may have brought back bad memories for some Detroit fans. It carried to almost the exact same spot as his long home run against the Tigers in Game 5 of the 2013 AL Championship Series. Napoli was playing for Boston then.

Kozma's home run in the sixth was his first since 2013. Lucroy added a run-scoring double in the ninth.

Darvish is the first pitcher to win his first seven starts against Detroit since Boston's Frank Sullivan won his first 11 from 1954-56. He's the first Texas pitcher to pull it off against any opponent since Charlie Hough beat Minnesota in nine straight from 1981-84.

Darvish walked four and struck out seven. Boyd allowed four runs and 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Manager Jeff Banister said 3B Adrian Beltre (right calf) felt good the day after running the bases before Saturday's game.

Tigers: Kinsler was back in the starting lineup after leaving Saturday night's game with left hamstring tightness.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Texas is off Monday, then starts a three-game series at Boston on Tuesday night. The Rangers send RHP Andrew Cashner (1-3) to the mound against RHP Rick Porcello (2-5).

Tigers: Detroit begins a season-long, 11-game road trip Monday night at Houston. The Tigers start RHP Michael Fulmer (5-1) against RHP Brad Peacock (2-0).

