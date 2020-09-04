Darvish expected to start for Chicago against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (14-14, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-15, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Jack Flaherty (2-0, 1.93 ERA) Chicago: Yu Darvish (6-1, 1.47 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Miller and the Cardinals will take on the Cubs Friday.

The Cubs are 15-10 against NL Central opponents. Chicago has hit 54 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with 10, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 9-8 against NL Central Division opponents. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.56. Adam Wainwright leads the team with a 2.65 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwarber leads the Cubs with 10 home runs and has 21 RBIs.

Brad Miller leads the Cardinals with 19 RBIs and is batting .333.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Ian Happ: (right eye), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Matt Wieters: (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press