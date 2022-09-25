Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race

  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth follows the flight of his RBI-single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth follows the flight of his RBI-single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon is congratulated as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish to lead off the bottom of the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon is congratulated as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish to lead off the bottom of the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl throws to first base to put out San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl throws to first base to put out San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • San Diego Padres' Manny Machado singles off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    San Diego Padres' Manny Machado singles off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies' Michael Toglia reacts after striking out against San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies' Michael Toglia reacts after striking out against San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • San Diego Padres' Manny Machado scores on a single hit by Jake Cronenworth off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    San Diego Padres' Manny Machado scores on a single hit by Jake Cronenworth off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
PAT GRAHAM
·3 min read

DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night.

Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run singles as part of a six-run seventh that turned a 3-2 game into a rout. The Padres moved a half-game ahead of Philadelphia, with the surging Milwaukee Brewers just 1 1/2 games behind the Phillies for the third and final spot.

Darvish (16-7) struck out eight over six efficient innings to match the win total he set as a rookie with Texas in 2012. The reigning NL player of the week saw his stretch of 16 straight scoreless innings come to an end on his fourth pitch, when Ryan McMahon lined a split-finger over the fence in right.

Slumping center fielder Trent Grisham contributed with his glove in the fifth inning. His sliding, head-first snare of Randal Grichuk's two-out liner left divots in the grass — and saved the potential tying run from scoring.

Padres manager Bob Melvin tweaked his batting order with his team in a mini two-game slump. He inserted Cronenworth into the cleanup spot and the move paid dividends. Cronenworth's RBI single in the third gave Darvish and the Padres a 2-1 lead.

It was a rare win for the Padres at Coors Field, where they’re now 4-14 over the last two seasons.

Chad Kuhl (6-10) was solid over 5 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and six hits.

Grichuk homered in the eighth for Colorado. He spiked his bat into the turf soon after launching his 17th homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: 1B C.J. Cron (bruised left hand) missed a third straight game. ... RHP Alex Colomé was reinstated off the bereavement list.

ROCKIES WOES

Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt mentioned health as a reason the Rockies will miss the postseason for a fourth straight season. More specifically, slugger Kris Bryant, who was limited to 42 games due to back soreness and plantar fasciitis.

“Little freakish injuries,” Schmidt said. “You can’t plan for those things.”

TIP OF THE CAP

Cron caught the highlights of former teammate Albert Pujols hitting his 700th career homer. Cron learned quite a bit by watching Pujols as a younger player when they both were with Los Angeles Angels.

“If you know Albert you knew that (700-homer mark) is something he’d rise to the occasion to do,” Cron said a day after Pujols went yard twice for St. Louis to reach the milestone.

LEARNING CURVE

Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts a day after becoming the team's youngest position player to make his major league debut. Tovar couldn't field Kim's chopper in the seventh that trickled into left field. It was ruled a hit.

UP NEXT

The Rockies close out their home schedule Sunday with Denver native Kyle Freeland (9-10, 4.38 ERA) on the mound. The Padres will throw righty Mike Clevinger (6-7, 4.23).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

