Darvin Ham on LeBron James’ extension: ‘It’s huge’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oscar De La HoyaAmerican boxer
- LeBron JamesAmerican basketball player (born 1984)LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Moses MaloneAmerican basketball player
- Allen IversonAmerican basketball player
ClutchPoints caught up with the Lakers head coach at the Gala, which honored Oscar De La Hoya, Ozzie Smith, Ray Lewis, Steve Madison, and Ken Goldin for their support over the years. Ham said he’s beyond ecstatic the franchise will be keeping a player of LeBron James’ caliber for the foreseeable future. “It’s huge, man,” Darvin Ham told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “It’s huge. LeBron is once-in-a-lifetime player. You only get so many players. Not even so many. You have Bill Russell, you have Wilt Chamberlain, you have Dr. J, you have Moses Malone, you had Larry Bird, Magic [Johnson], you had [Michael] Jordan, you had Allen Iverson, Shaq [O’Neal], Kobe [Bryant], and now it’s LeBron’s time.”
Source: Tomer Azarly @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/knarsu3/status/1563152865572425729
https://twitter.com/statmuse/status/1562941845155373058
https://twitter.com/NBA_Math/status/1562923774973919232
https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1562892029327069184
https://twitter.com/statmuse/status/1562797251491426305
https://twitter.com/statmuse/status/1562780581200642048
https://twitter.com/WorldWideWob/status/1562655088035778560
https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS/status/1562647259720089601
https://twitter.com/statmuse/status/1562645032284274689
https://twitter.com/Tsaltas46/status/1562644817770778624
https://twitter.com/JustinVerrier/status/1562644758241062913
https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1562644049299120128
https://twitter.com/DaltonJ_Johnson/status/1562641979057483776
https://twitter.com/statmuse/status/1562438393581080581
https://twitter.com/KeithSmithNBA/status/1562437558998802433
https://twitter.com/BasketNews_com/status/1562347080307417088
https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS/status/1562242854944120832
https://twitter.com/RealTomPetrini/status/1562228543601377280
https://twitter.com/hoopshype/status/1562193030534180865
https://twitter.com/jovanbuha/status/1562186933819752448
https://twitter.com/ROSGO21/status/1562137435907141632