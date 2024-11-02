Dart's 515 yards, six touchdowns lead No. 19 Ole Miss in 63-31 win over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jaxson Dart set Ole Miss records for yards passing and touchdown throws in a single game, leapfrogging Matt Corral and Eli Manning, in the 19th-ranked Rebels’ dominating 63-31 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Dart threw four scores and 321 yards in just the first half. He found Jordan Watkins on three of the TDs, including one for 62 yards and another for 66 on back-to-back drives. They were just three offensive plays apart. Dart ultimately finished 25 of 31 passing for 515 yards with six touchdowns.

Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) led 35-10 at halftime after scoring on three straight drives over the first and second quarters. The Rebels opened and closed the first-half scoring when Princely Umanmielen pounced on a Taylen Green fumble in the end zone midway through the first quarter and Dart capped things with a three-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Watkins with five seconds left in the half, his fourth passing score in the game’s first half-hour.

Arkansas (5-4, 3-3 SEC) had stuffed the Rebels at the goal line on the Rebels’ first drive for about the only meaningful stop the Razorbacks had all game. Ole Miss racked up 694 yards of total offense. In all, Ole Miss scored on seven of its nine possessions with its starters in the game, only punting once in that span.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman went largely with reserves starting about halfway through the third quarter. Back-up quarterback Malachi Singleton was 11 of 14 passing for 207 yards with a touchdown pass and he ran for another 39 yards with a touchdown. The Razorbacks also scored rushing touchdowns from Rashod Dubinion and Rodney Hill.

Watkins also set school records with five touchdown catches and 254 yards receiving. Dae’Quan Wright caught the other Dart touchdown pass and added another from Austin Simmons in the fourth quarter.

Big picture

Ole Miss can not only play spoiler against No. 2 Georgia next week, but should find itself in conversation for the College Football Playoff by doing so.

Arkansas has already eclipsed its win total from last year, though the Razorbacks remain one win short of bowl eligibility, solidly in the middle of the SEC.

Up next

Ole Miss hosts No. 2 Georgia on Nov. 9.

Arkansas has a bye next week before returning on Nov. 16 to host No. 6 Texas.

