Dartmouth wins 10th straight opener, downs Jacksonville 35-6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Drew Estrada scored two touchdowns and piled up 235 all-purpose yards as Dartmouth won its 10th straight season opener, knocking off Jacksonville 35-6 on Saturday afternoon.

It was the first meeting between the Big Green and the Dolphins and just the second time Dartmouth has travelled to Florida. The last time Dartmouth lost its first meeting with an opponent was against Fordham in 1951. The win was the 14th straight win over a nonconference opponent.

Estrada caught six passes for 104 yards, two for touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 79 yards and returned two punts for 52 yards.

The Big Green used three quarterbacks in the game. Derek Kyler was 7 of 9 for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Jared Gambino completed 8 of 11 for 39 yards and two touchdowns, both to Joe Kramer.

Dartmouth built a 28-0 lead at intermission and was up, 35-0 after three.

Calvin Turner, Jr. was 7 of 11 for 106 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins (1-1).