Dartmouth man, 76, accused of sexually assaulting child

A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A Dartmouth, N.S., man with a history of sex offences has been charged with sexually assaulting a child known to him.

Halifax Regional Police said the assault is alleged to have occurred between June and September of this year.

Carl Richard Nielson, 76, was arrested and charged earlier this week.

The charges include sexual assault, sexual interference and breach of a prohibition order that prevented him from being around anyone under the age of 16.

Nielsen was convicted in April 2019 on two charges of sexual interference. He was sentenced to three years in prison for those offences.

