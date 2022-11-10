The Dartmouth Group Volunteers Help Rebuild Local Playground

Associa
·2 min read

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dartmouth Group, an Associa® company and leading provider of community management services throughout New England, recently volunteered with the Castle Playground Project to help rebuild and modernize a playground in the adjacent town of Carlisle. Ten Dartmouth team members joined a host of volunteers to help install new slides, jungle gyms, and swing sets. They also replaced an existing castle fortress that was more than 30 years old and no longer met current safety standards.

The Castle Playground Project was initiated by a group of parents and educators who worked together to update and rebuild a recreation space that remains true to the soul of Carlisle. Whether serving as a play space, outdoor classroom for kids, or meeting place for families, the new Castle playground is designed to function as an inclusive gathering spot for residents of every age.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Nourishing Hope.

“Castle Playground spotlights our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve,” said Deborah Jones, CMCA®, PCAM®, The Dartmouth Group branch president. “Our team members work and live in Carlisle and surrounding communities, and we are committed to helping residents achieve their goals for the community.”

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg