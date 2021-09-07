The Dartmouth Group and Client Community Recognized at Annual Community Associations Institute Awards Ceremony

Bedford, MA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dartmouth Group, an Associa® company, and a valued client community were recently recognized by the New England Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI-NE) as part of its annual awards recognitions.

The Dartmouth Group was awarded the Management Company Excellence in Community Service award. Like other management companies across the country, The Dartmouth Group navigated through the uncertainty of the pandemic and worked diligently to protect the health and safety of residents and staff while building a sense of community. The dedicated team at The Dartmouth Group maintained consistent, ongoing communication with their client boards via newsletters, blogs, and free webinars, connecting community leaders with industry experts to provide support as boards made difficult decisions for their communities.

As a long-standing CAI member, The Dartmouth Group supported staff going through CAI’s professional management development programs (PMDPs) and encouraged individual manager membership.

The Dartmouth Group hospitality manager, Chase Pierson-Alter received the Community Programs and Events award. Mr. Pierson-Alter led his team in transforming their existing monthly social magazine into a series of informative and entertaining publications to help residents handle the isolation, dislocation, and stress caused by the pandemic.

Finally, Chelmsford Village Condominium Association, The Dartmouth Group-managed community in Chelmsford, MA, won the Creative Solutions award for its ability to overcome obstacles and improve the community experience for its residents. The association’s board confronted issues of water penetration that seriously damaged buildings in this 262-unit community, and successfully addressed the issues for the betterment of the community.

“The Dartmouth Group is proud to have our team recognized by the CAI-NE in this way,” stated Deborah Jones, The Dartmouth Group president. “We have always been committed to providing exception management and leadership to our clients, but we became increasingly dedicated throughout the pandemic to continuing to provide our associations with the level of service that they had come to expect. To be honored with these annual awards reflects all the hard work and determination of our team members and the boards we partner with every day.”

Story continues

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



