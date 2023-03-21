Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens hit by car while cycling, suffers 'serious' injuries

Dartmouth has won 117 games in Buddy Teevens' two stints at the school. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The wife of Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens said he suffered “serious” injuries when he was hit by a car as the couple was bicycling home from a restaurant in Florida on Thursday.

Kirsten Teevens told Valley News that she was hoping for a full recovery for her husband. The couple has a house in St. Augustine and the Teevens were crossing A1A when he was hit. He was immediately taken to a local hospital after the incident and the crash report from the incident has not been finalized.

From Valley News:

Buddy Teevens, 66, was trying to cross state road A1A, the main beach thoroughfare the runs along Florida’s Atlantic coast. He was struck by a 40-year old female driver at 8:40 p.m, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s preliminary crash report noted.

The report described his injuries as “critical,” which typically means a patient requires care in a hospital’s intensive care unit. It states that “no illuminated lights were observed on the bicycle” and that Teevens “was not in a crosswalk or designated crossing area.” He was not wearing a helmet.

Dartmouth confirmed Saturday that Teevens was injured in a cycling accident but said details of his injuries would only be released by the family and that Teevens was not accepting visitors at the time.

Teevens, 66, played quarterback at Dartmouth and is the school’s all-time winningest coach over two stints. He has a career record of 117-101-2 at the school and Dartmouth had posted three consecutive 9-1 seasons before it went 3-7 in 2022.

Teevens has also coached at Tulane and Stanford in his coaching career. He was the head coach of the Green Wave from 1992-96 and was Stanford’s head coach from 2002-04. He left Dartmouth to coach the Green Wave after the 1991 season and returned to the school after he left Stanford.