Dartmouth adds female to coaching staff

(STATS) - Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens announced the hiring of Callie Brownson as the team's offensive quality control coach Tuesday, making her the first known full-time female football coach at the Division I level.

While Brownson won't be able to instruct Big Green players on the field due to NCAA regulations, she will have a presence during practices. She will support and help organize drills, provide offensive and defensive looks to give context, and offer feedback to the rest of the staff.

"Callie is as good as anyone I've ever had in terms of her skill set, preparedness, attention to detail and passion," said Teevens, whose Ivy League team opens its season on Saturday against Georgetown.

"Players came up to me after a few days of preseason wondering if I would consider hiring her. She is a forward-thinking individual, very broad-minded. We had an opening, the preseason was kind of like a tryout and she excelled - on and off the field - every day."

During preseason camp, Brownson served as one of two female coaching interns. The native of Alexandria, Virginia, came to Teevens' attention as one of 16 female coaches at a women's clinic and one-day camp at the Manning Passing Academy.

Brownson played the sport on the D.C. Divas from 2010-17 in the Women's Football Alliance. The free safety and running back also was a two-time gold medalist (Finland in 2013, Vancouver in 2017) with Team USA Women's Football. She coached in Virginia as an assistant at Mount Vernon High School (where she went to school) and last summer was a college/professional personnel scouting intern with the New York Jets.