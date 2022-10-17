M25 Dartford Crossing closed as protesters climb bridge

Two people who scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, causing its closure, are Just Stop Oil supporters, the protest group said.

Police closed the bridge, which connects the M25 between Essex and Kent, after reports of climbers at about 03:50 BST.

Just Stop Oil said it was part of a protest against new government oil and gas licences.

A diversion for traffic was put in place via the Dartford tunnel.

Essex Police said the incident "may take some time to resolve due to the complexities of safely getting people down from height".

National Highways East wrote on Twitter that there were "delays of two hours in both directions, with eight miles of congestion anti-clockwise and seven miles of congestion clockwise".

The 1.7-mile (2.8km) bridge takes traffic southbound on the A282, which connects the M25 London Orbital Motorway from Essex to Kent. The Dartford Tunnel carries traffic northbound.

Just Stop Oil said the two supporters had ascended the two 84m masts at the northern end of the bridge and called it "an act of resistance against a criminal government".

The group said one of the pair, Morgan Trowland, was a 39-year-old bridge design engineer from London.

Mr Trowland said: "Our government has enacted suicidal laws to accelerate oil production - killing human life and destroying our environment.

"I can't challenge this madness in my desk job, designing bridges, so I'm taking direct action."

The Conservative MP for Dartford, Gareth Johnson, said it was "wrong" for the activists to "impose their views" on people trying to get to work and school.

"I totally deplore this action which is yet again causing traffic misery to people in and around Dartford," he said.

"It is yet another example of how utterly selfish these protesters are."

#A282 southbound #QEIIBridge remains closed due to a @EssexPoliceUK led incident. There are delays of 2 hours in both directions.



Road users are advised to avoid travelling to the Dartford crossing, please consider alternative routes. @DartCharge. https://t.co/znksmkg7TS pic.twitter.com/6aAeeqkqtH — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) October 17, 2022

Essex Police's Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: "It is a really dangerous and difficult environment.

Story continues

"I think they're crazy. I'm really frustrated."

Rob Hollyman, director of Youngs Transport Ltd in Purfleet on the north bank of the river, told BBC Essex: "It's absolutely dreadful. It's costing us hundreds of thousands of pounds.

"I'm sitting in a traffic jam instead of being at work running the business."

Protesters were dragged away by members of the public in Shoreditch, east London, on Sunday

Just Stop Oil says more than 450 of its supporters have been arrested over the last two weeks at various sites, including outside Buckingham Palace

The group said more than 450 of its supporters have been arrested during the last two weeks of action.

More than 20 people were arrested on Sunday after some activists glued themselves to the road in Shoreditch High Street in east London.

The High Court issued an interim injunction last year to deter environmental activists from staging demonstrations on the M25.

Conservative Home Secretary Suella Braverman has described the actions of demonstrators as "self-defeating" and "completely indefensible".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk