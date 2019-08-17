Steelers reveal helmet decal in honor of deceased WR coach Darryl Drake

The funeral of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake took place Saturday, with a bevy of NFL players and coaches in attendance.

On the same day, the Steelers revealed the helmet decal they will wear for the entire 2019 season in honor of the late coach.

Drake was found unresponsive in his room last Sunday and had visited the hospital the previous day after complaining about chest pains, according to The Athletic. Heart tests reportedly showed no abnormalities, but Drake turned down the doctors’ request that he stay overnight for observation.

Drake’s death was met with shock around the league, with tributes flowing in from his Steelers colleagues, as well as those who had worked with him when he was with the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.

Among those reportedly in attendance at Drake’s funeral were Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, former Bears head coach Lovie Smith and a few Cleveland Browns coaches who worked with Drake on the Cardinals.

Those Browns coaches even skipped a preseason game to attend the funeral.

The Steelers honored Drake with a moment of silence on the field Saturday night ahead of their preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field, too, and held a team prayer near midfield before kickoff.

Steelers coach Darryl Drake was laid to rest on Saturday. (Getty Images)

