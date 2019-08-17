Steelers reveal helmet decal in honor of deceased WR coach Darryl Drake

The funeral of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake took place Saturday, with a bevy of NFL players and coaches in attendance.

On the same day, the Steelers revealed the helmet decal they will wear for the entire 2019 season in honor of the late coach.

We will wear this decal on our helmets this season in honor of Coach Darryl Drake. pic.twitter.com/bj6JZhH0aU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 17, 2019

Drake was found unresponsive in his room last Sunday and had visited the hospital the previous day after complaining about chest pains, according to The Athletic. Heart tests reportedly showed no abnormalities, but Drake turned down the doctors’ request that he stay overnight for observation.

Powerful images of Ben Roethlisberger consoling JuJu Smith-Schuster the first day back at camp after the sudden death of Steelers WR coach Darryl Drake.



(via @ThompsonFoto12) pic.twitter.com/6r3xsIbKox — ESPN (@espn) August 14, 2019

Drake’s death was met with shock around the league, with tributes flowing in from his Steelers colleagues, as well as those who had worked with him when he was with the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.

Among those reportedly in attendance at Drake’s funeral were Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, former Bears head coach Lovie Smith and a few Cleveland Browns coaches who worked with Drake on the Cardinals.

Those Browns coaches even skipped a preseason game to attend the funeral.

A perfect illustration of Darryl Drake’s reach and impact... the @Browns kick off in Indy in minutes. Yet CLE head coach Freddie Kitchens and assistants Steve Wilks, Ryan Lindley, Stump Mitchell and Adam Henry all flew down to Tennessee for Coach Drake’s services. #Steelers — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 17, 2019

The Steelers honored Drake with a moment of silence on the field Saturday night ahead of their preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field, too, and held a team prayer near midfield before kickoff.

Entire Steelers team kneels in prayer before kickoff for their WR coach Darryl Drake, whose funeral was today in Tennessee pic.twitter.com/rr7zrxNwwd — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 18, 2019

Steelers coach Darryl Drake was laid to rest on Saturday. (Getty Images)

