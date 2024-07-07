Darren Till reacts to bizarre boxing match ending, interested in Nate Diaz fight next

Darren Till has his first boxing match in the books – and it was a weird one.

The boxing match was an exhibition and ended after Till landed a punch to the back of the head on opponent Mohammad Mutie. After the fight was waved off, a brawl ensued as Mutie charged Till. Cornermen and promotion officials did their best to calm the chaos as punches flew.

Till was eventually named the winner.

“1st one done,” Till wrote in an Instagram story after the fight. “Thanks for the support. Not the ending we wanted but some people aren’t real fighters. Next fight 4-8 weeks…”

The competition marked Till’s first since he requested (and received) his UFC release in early 2023. While Till’s long-term road map is unclear, it seems boxing will continue to be his pursuit for now.

In an Instagram post, Till turned his focus to a potential fight vs. Nate Diaz, who defeated Jorge Masvidal by 10-round majority decision Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

“Just thinking… Need a real boxing fight…,” Till wrote.

Diaz’s next move is also unclear, though he too expressed interest in remaining in boxing for the time being. Diaz named Jake Paul as a potential next opponent, but said he’s keeping his options open. Diaz is 1-1 in boxing, with a loss to Paul in 2023.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie