Darren Till: Jake Paul ‘was terrible, and so was Mike’ Perry in fight that felt ‘all fake’

Darren Till went off on both Jake Paul and Mike Perry after their boxing match.

Paul (10-1) dropped Perry (0-2) early then stopped him in Round 6 of their cruiserweight fight Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. It was a fairly dominant performance from Paul, but Till wasn’t impressed.

“From the clips I’ve seen, it was just atrocious,” Till told Submission Radio. “I didn’t even expect that. Like low of a level from Perry. It was just low-level striking and boxing. Jake Paul was gassed after the first round. F*ck him. I just, to be honest with you, I don’t even know what Mike was doing myself, like, what he was actually doing in there. He just looked like he was f*cking stumbling over his feet and sh*t like that. So, I’m actually quite speechless to be honest with you. It didn’t impress me. Jake was terrible, and so was Mike.

“Jake was blown out of his ass after the first round, and Mike just was stumbling over his own two feet. It looked to me like Mike has never had or been coached by anyone. Like he just looked like a total amateur in there. Like, he really did. I get he’s tough, and I get he’s durable, but that just only takes you so far. Yet he’s the ‘King of Violence’ in bareknuckle, but mate, there’s nobody in bareknuckle. Like, there’s nobody there. He should have beat Jake. Maybe not, Jake was 40 pounds heavier than him, juiced out of his nut. But still, he probably should have put up a better fight than he did.”

Paul, who fights 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, proceeded to call out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. He also accused Conor McGregor of being scared of him.

“I think the whole thing’s a farce thing for Conor McGregor’s name to even get mentioned in that breath or sentence is just like – it’s a total disrespect to Conor,” Till said. “Conor’s a f*cking double-weight world champion in the UFC. Conor, go back to UFC please, mate.

“That’s your bread and butter, that’s the guy you are. You know, I get what he’s doing with (BKFC). I don’t know. It’s a weird f*cking – I’m going to be honest with you, it was a weird fight. It was a weird fight between them. It feels like it’s all fake. I’m not going to lie.”

Till returned to action earlier this month when he faced Mohammad Mutie at Social Knockout 3 from Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. He was announced the winner by TKO when he accidentally struck Mutie in the back of the head, rendering him unable to continue.

The former UFC title challenger called out a slew of names after the win, including Paul, but “The Problem Child” is yet to mention his name.

“Nothing at all because Jake Paul will not fight me,” Till said. “I’m 6 foot 1, I’m 225 pounds and I can box like f*ck. Jake Paul will not fight me. …You are so lucky that you will not fight me because I would punch holes in Jake Paul.

“Listen, I respect so much the businessmen that him and his brother are. Like major respect. I respect the fact that he’s actually dedicated his whole life to boxing. I respect a lot of things, but I would seriously injure Jake Paul in a ring.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Paul vs. Perry.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie