Darren Star Wants to Return to France to Film Season 2 of 'Emily in Paris'

From Good Housekeeping

Sex and the City fans rejoice, Darren Star has returned to the small screen with a romantic comedy reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw’s love of chic fashion and Paris. Emily in Paris follows young marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) after she makes the spontaneous decision to move away for work and leave her life in Chicago behind. Quickly labeled as the ignorant American who can't speak French, Emily forages ahead at Savior, the newly acquired French firm she agreed to be the liaison of, in the hopes of a promotion when she returns to the Midwest.

But neither her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) nor her neighbor/love interest Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) make the transition easy. Emily finds comfort in her friend Mindy (Ashley Park), but as folks know, the last episode of season 1 leaves everyone in disarray. So, it’s no surprise a second season is needed ASAP to answer important questions.

Here’s what we know about Emily in Paris season 2:

When is season 2 of Emily in Paris premiering?

Emily in Paris has yet to be officially renewed for season 2. Before the dramedy premiered on Netflix in October, it was set to air on TV Land and then Paramount Network. But over the summer, the streaming service struck a deal with ViacomCBS to acquire the rom-com’s rights. Despite this, MTV Studios continues to be the show’s producer, so it may not up to Netflix to give the green light for a second season.

Lily Collins stars in Emily In Paris, a romantic comedy created & written by Darren Star (Younger, Sex & The City) about an ambitious marketing executive who lands her dream job in Paris.



The series features costumes designed by Patricia Field & premieres this Fall — FIRST LOOK pic.twitter.com/dKrcDYCRxc



— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) July 13, 2020

What’s more, Emily in Paris was filmed in the City of Lights. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, even if season 2 were to happen, production could be delayed because of travel restrictions. Still, Darren is crossing his fingers that the cast and crew will be able to safely return to Paris for the next installment.

“If we get picked up, I hope we’ll be back in Paris next spring and things will ease up a little bit,” he told Glamour. “I think hopefully we’ll be in a better place by next spring. I really hope so.”

What will Emily in Paris season 2 be about?

While the creator has plenty of ideas for season 2 of Emily in Paris, he admits that he hasn’t thought about where all the different characters will end up. But Darren is definitely set on having Emily coming into her own.

"In season 2, she's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in. She'll be more of a resident of the city," he told Oprah Magazine. "She'll have her feet on the ground a little more. She's making a life there."

As for the other personalities on the show, Darren plans on keeping them at the forefront, both at the office and at Parisian restaurants during off-hours.

“We'll see more of Emily's work family, absolutely. Especially Sylvie, who I feel like is so mysterious,” he told Glamour. "I want to understand her more and know more about her, without totally knowing, if that makes sense … Any excuse to see more of Mindy, I am all for.”

How can I watch and stream Emily in Paris?

You can head over to Netflix to watch Emily in Paris. If you’re by your laptop, you can watch season 1 on the Netflix website. Or you can binge all 10 episodes via the iPhone or Android apps. First time users can try the streaming service at no cost for 30 days, after which you’ll have the option to sign up for a plan starting at $8.99.





