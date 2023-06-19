Darren Moore leaves Sheffield Wednesday after winning promotion

Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Darren Moore has left his job as manager of Sheffield Wednesday three weeks after winning promotion to the Championship in the playoff final. The club said the decision was by mutual consent.

Moore led Wednesday out of League One after securing 96 points and coming from 4-0 down in the playoff semi-final against Peterborough before beating Barnsley at Wembley. He took over in March 2021 after leaving Doncaster and finished fourth in his first full season after being unable to keep Wednesday in the Championship. Moore arrived with the team second bottom, six points from safety.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Both the chairman [Dejphon Chansiri] and myself have been determined to get this club back into the Championship,” Moore said. “I’m delighted this has been achieved and I hope the football club continues to develop and will soon fulfil the dream of mine, which was to take them back to the Premier League where they belong.”

Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for 'The Guardian'.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the Menu button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sport notifications.

Moore’s backroom staff have also left. Chansiri said: “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways. The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.”