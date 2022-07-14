Darren M. Smith, MD, FACS, Announces Opening of Brand-New State-of-the-Art Luxury Surgical Center and Med Spa

Board-certified plastic surgeon Darren M. Smith, MD, FACS, is one of the most highly-trained plastic surgeons specializing in advanced technology in aesthetic surgery and cosmetic medicine

New York, NY, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier NYC-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Darren Smith is pleased to announce the opening of his new world-class surgical center in the historic Ritz Tower on billionaire's row, located at 111 East 57th Street, New York City. To better serve his patients, Dr. Smith will focus on creating and offering a well-rounded patient experience, and his new aesthetic center offers a suite of cutting-edge technologies rarely found together under one roof, including; VASER ultrasound liposuction, BodyTite skin tightening, Morpheus8 skin resurfacing, Emsculpt Neo noninvasive muscle building and fat removal, Emsella noninvasive (and fully clothed) intimate enhancement, and more. Dr. Smith, the only plastic surgeon in the nation to have completed a craniofacial and aesthetic surgery fellowship, has also gained a global reputation for achieving beautiful body contouring results by leveraging advanced liposuction techniques, a keen aesthetic eye and focusing on each patient's desired outcome individually. Liposuction is one of the easiest ways to sculpt the body and remove stubborn excess fat, and Dr. Smith uses safe and effective techniques to achieve optimal results.

Dr. Smith and his team have a reputation for offering impeccable service and surgical techniques, including being the best to offer Liposuction in NYC. The whole staff at Darren M. Smith is dedicated to bringing a smile to every customer's face. With Dr. Smith, every procedure is performed with meticulous attention to detail, the most advanced techniques, and a dedication to achieving a beautiful outcome. The medical staff at Darren M. Smith are credentialed, experienced, and certified to perform the tasks associated with the client's treatment, supported by state-of-the-art technology.

After earning his undergraduate and medical degrees at Brown University, Dr. Smith completed his residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Because of his outstanding performance, he was selected to serve as an Administrative Chief Resident in the Department of Plastic Surgery during his final year in the program. After residency, Dr. Smith completed a fellowship in craniofacial surgery at Toronto's world-renowned Hospital for Sick Children. He then completed his clinical training with the unparalleled aesthetic surgery fellowship at the Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital in New York City.

Dr. Darren Smith

Board-certified plastic surgeon Darren M. Smith, MD, FACS, is one of the most highly-trained plastic surgeons in the nation and specializes in body contouring, breast surgery, and advanced technology in aesthetic surgery and cosmetic medicine. What truly sets him apart is his ability to marry advanced technologies in aesthetic and cosmetic medicine. He has an extensive background in applying 3D computer graphics techniques to procedural simulation and planning in craniofacial and aesthetic surgery, generating work that has resulted in the issuance of a US Patent and over 200 peer-reviewed publications, presentations, and book chapters. A Brown University undergraduate and medical school alum, he currently lives in New York City.

For more information on Dr. Smith or to learn more about liposuction and other treatments or procedures offered, please visit www.DarrenSmithMD.com

Contact them via email or their website as displayed to find out more information about the company or liposuction costs.

Media Contact

DARREN M SMITH, MD, FACS
111 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022
Contact: Dr. Darren Smith, MD, FACS
(212) 633-0627
dmsmith@darrensmithmd.com
https://www.darrensmithmd.com/



