Darren Kent, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘EastEnders’ Actor, Dies at 36

Darren Kent, who played grieving father Goatherd on “Game of Thrones,” has died at age 36, his agent Carey Dodd Associates announced on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday,” said the agency. “His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

No cause of death was mentioned, but British press cited “a long health battle.”

Kent, also had roles in the BBC soap “EastEnders” and the recent ITV series “Malpractice,” and also appeared in the feature film “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

His first acting role was in the 2008 horror film “Mirrors,” which starred Kiefer Sutherland. He also appeared with Domhnall Gleeson and Ruth Wilson in the period thriller “The Little Stranger” in 2018.

