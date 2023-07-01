Darren Drozdov Dies: WWE Wrestler Paralyzed In Ring Accident Was 54

Darren Drozdov, a rising WWE star paralyzed from injuries suffered in a 1999 match, has died of natural causes at 54, the organization announced on Friday.

“There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now,” Drozdov’s family said in a statement. “We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to everyone. All of his fans, teammates, colleagues, and friends for all the love and support he received over the years. You all gave him meaning, purpose and something to live for. He loved each and every one of you and cherished the conversations, notes, and letters he received. His faith in humanity never faltered, so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back.”

Drozdov was an NFL noseguard for three seasons, playing with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. During that time, he picked up the nickname “Puke” for his penchant for vomiting on the field. He carried that name over initially when he started his wrestling career. He later switched to the more socially acceptable “Droz.”

He began on the independent wrestling circuit before reaching the then WWF (later the WWE) in 1998.

On October 5, 1999, Drozdov was wrestling D’Lo Brown at a SmackDown taping at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. In the match, he landed on his head and factured two neck vertebrae.

He eventually recovered some movement in his arms and upper body, but remained in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. The match never aired on television.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paid tribute to Droz on his social media page. “We wrestled on a lot of cards together. Such an awesome dude.”

“Great personality and great wrestling talent,” he added. “We always talked about football and fishing. Sending love, strength, mana and light to his family. RIP brother.”

WWE is saddened to learn that Darren Drozdov passed away on Friday, June 30, at age 54.



WWE extends its condolences to Darren Drozdov’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/7gDRO0tiGl pic.twitter.com/EqPtbGIPy8 — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2023

