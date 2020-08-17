Darren Day engaged for the seventh time after asking girlfriend to marry him

Darren Day has popped the question to Sophie Ladds. (Instagram/Darren Day)

Darren Day has become engaged for the seventh time after popping the question to actor girlfriend Sophie Ladds.

The father-of-three shared a photo of him holding his wife-to-be's hand, where her engagement ring could be seen.

"My girl Sophie & I just got engaged. She rocks my world ," he captioned the Instagram post.

Read more: Darren Day reveals mental health struggles

Ladds has had roles in multiple popular series including Call the Midwife, Doctors, and Silent Witness.

She shared her own photo to social media, putting a snap of her bare hand followed by one of her wearing her ring to Twitter.

Spot the difference. @DarrenDOfficial you have made me the happiest girl in the world. Always...forever...and a Sophie Day ❤️♾❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZsbtWwQrX — Sophie Ladds (@SophieLadds) August 16, 2020

"Spot the difference. @DarrenDOfficial you have made me the happiest girl in the world. Always...forever...and a Sophie Day," she wrote.

It comes as Day has been involved in multiple high-profile romances that saw him get down on one knee, as he's now been engaged seven times and married just once.

View photos Actors Anna Friel and Darren Day at the opening performance of the musical 'Copacabana', 12th April 1995. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images) More

He was first engaged to Anna Friel after the pair dated in the mid to late 90s, before he moved on to a romance with Coronation Street actor Tracy Shaw.

Day allegedly gave the same ring he had proposed to Friel with to the Maxine Peacock star.

View photos Darren Day and Tracy Shaw announced their engagement in 1998. (PA) More

After he and Shaw split, Day went on to court Isla Fisher and the pair also became engaged.

The couple appeared in Summer Holiday in 1998 at The Opera House in Blackpool.

It wasn't to be, however, and they parted ways in 2000 with Fisher later going on to marry Ali G star Sacha Baron Cohen.

View photos Darren Day was engaged to Isla Fisher, who went on to marry Sacha Baron Cohen. (Photo by Michael Crabtree - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) More

Story continues