Darren Day engaged for the seventh time after asking girlfriend to marry him

Darren Day has become engaged for the seventh time after popping the question to actor girlfriend Sophie Ladds.
The father-of-three shared a photo of him holding his wife-to-be's hand, where her engagement ring could be seen.
"My girl Sophie & I just got engaged. She rocks my world ," he captioned the Instagram post.
Ladds has had roles in multiple popular series including Call the Midwife, Doctors, and Silent Witness.
She shared her own photo to social media, putting a snap of her bare hand followed by one of her wearing her ring to Twitter.
Spot the difference. @DarrenDOfficial you have made me the happiest girl in the world. Always...forever...and a Sophie Day ❤️♾❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZsbtWwQrX— Sophie Ladds (@SophieLadds) August 16, 2020
"Spot the difference. @DarrenDOfficial you have made me the happiest girl in the world. Always...forever...and a Sophie Day," she wrote.
It comes as Day has been involved in multiple high-profile romances that saw him get down on one knee, as he's now been engaged seven times and married just once.
He was first engaged to Anna Friel after the pair dated in the mid to late 90s, before he moved on to a romance with Coronation Street actor Tracy Shaw.
Day allegedly gave the same ring he had proposed to Friel with to the Maxine Peacock star.
After he and Shaw split, Day went on to court Isla Fisher and the pair also became engaged.
The couple appeared in Summer Holiday in 1998 at The Opera House in Blackpool.
It wasn't to be, however, and they parted ways in 2000 with Fisher later going on to marry Ali G star Sacha Baron Cohen.
His next flame was pantomime actor Adele Vellacot whom he had a short-lived engagement to before he moved on with Suzanne Shaw.
During his stint in Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, Day spoke of how his affair with Shaw was exposed.
He shared: "We were going behind our partner’s backs and my phone was being hacked at the time.
"They called me and told me they have three hours of audio from you and Suzanne, and if we don’t both give them a free interview we’ll put it on an 0898 number. I said I don’t believe ya and he quoted lines; like graphic, horrible, private, personal lines.
"We then went to see our partners to tell them we have met someone else and have feelings for each other. So she finished with her partner and I finished with mine."
He asked Shaw to be Mrs Day but a marriage never took place, although they did welcome son Corey in 2004.
Day left the relationship a few months later, according to reports.
He went on to wed Stephanie Dooley in 2007 and the pair shares two children, daughter Madison and son Dalton.
They announced their marriage had come to an end last year in a statement which read: "Stephanie and Darren separated back in October 2018.
“It is a personal matter that they have chosen to deal with privately. There was nobody else involved on either side."