Darren Criss and Wife Mia Are Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Coming Soon'

The 'American Crime Story' alum announced that his family is growing

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Darren Criss and Mia Swier on June 12, 2022 in New York City.

Darren Criss is going to be a dad of two!

The Glee alum, 36, and wife Mia Swier, announced they are expecting their second baby together, Criss announced on his Instagram account Thursday.

The singer shared an edited photo of his face, his wife’s face, and their daughter Bluesy Belle’s face, 20 months, on top of the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again promotional movie poster.

Criss was sticking his tongue out while his face was planted on Meryl Streep, his wife was smiling as she replaced Amanda Seyfried’s body and their daughter’s face was placed on Lily James’ head. Along with the edited movie poster, the Instagram photo included two positive pregnancy tests confirming the couple’s news.

“And COMING SOON…let’s hope the sequel is better than the photoshop.✌️🤪 ‼️," Criss wrote in the caption.

Darren Criss/Instagram Darren Criss, his wife Mia and their daughter Bluesy.

The couple welcomed their first child together in April 2022 after they announced they were expecting their first baby in October 2021.

"We've been making music for years.⁣⁣…" Darren wrote on Instagram. "But this time we made a BEAT.⁣⁣ The ultimate collab droppin' Spring 2022."

Criss shared they had welcomed Bluesy in an Instagram photo of the couple gazing at their daughter in the hospital. "M & D made some sweet music. Bluesy Belle Criss⁣ 4/11/22⁣ Out now," he wrote in the caption.

Darren Criss/Instagram Mia Swier and Bluesy Criss

The "Christmas Dance" singer recently celebrated his second Father’s Day and shared a sweet Instagram post where he’s photographed holding his daughter’s hand while looking out at the New York City skyline. He also shared a video wearing a baseball cap that read “Girl Dad,” while Bluesy is heard saying “Dada” repeatedly in the background.

“All about it,” Criss simply captioned the post.

Darren Criss/Instagram Darren Criss and Bluesy Criss

The couple tied the knot on Feb. 16, 2019, in front of their friends in family in New Orleans.

"That was one of the most incredible events of my entire life," Darren told PEOPLE in April 2020. "The most magical experience. Say what you will about the construct of marriage and tradition: weddings are amazing."



