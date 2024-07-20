2011 Open winner Darren Clarke made the cut at age 55 - AFP/Paul Ellis

Around five o’clock on Saturday evening at the grandstand at the 18th, some young boys were frantically calling after Jordan Spieth to sign their hats and flags. One youngster was ready to call it a day having seen the American finish his third round at three over par and six over for the Championship. However, his father stopped him “stay and watch Padraig Harrington – he has won two Opens and is doing better than Jordan this week.”

“But he is around your age, dad,” the son replied, to which the father laughed and said: “that is what makes golf great, a man in his 50s can be ahead of a 30-year-old”.

Sage words overhead from this patron at Royal Troon and very much in the spirit of the weekend. When big draws such as Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau failed to make the cut golf’s unique position as a sport for all ages was highlighted with three former Open champions in Padraig Harrington, 52, 55-year-old Darren Clarke and Phil Mickelson, 54 all making the cut.

It is a refreshing and comforting sporting storyline to unfold as in the past week with James Anderson’s retirement from Test cricket decided for him rather than on his own terms and the physical demands of tennis causing Andy Murray to drop out of the singles for his final Wimbledon.

As the 2011 Open Champion at Royal St George’s, Clarke has a lifetime spot if he wishes at the Championships. Despite finishing his third round at 11 over for the Championship, he is still as competitive as ever but is also acutely aware of golf’s unequalled status as an inter-generational competitive sport.

The Northern Irishman sighed after his five-over round: “Even though it is The Open, I would expect more from myself than just making the cut. I do [take pride in making the cut] but I should. I expect more from myself than I am actually doing at the moment.”

The 2016 Ryder Cup captain gave a vivid example of playing with colleagues of all ages when asked if he felt golf was unique in its wide age span. With genuine joy in his voice he answered: “Is there any other sport that does it? I don’t think there is?

“I played a practice round on Tuesday with Rory, Tom Mckibbin and Matt Wallace joined us as well. It is my 32nd Open Championship, it is Rory’s 15th Open Championship, and it is Tom Mckibbin’s first Open Championship. That makes me feel old but that makes the point exactly.

There was a good age range in Darren Clarke's group on Tuesday - Getty Images/Harry How

“There is a young man of 21 playing his first and I have had the pleasure of playing in 32 of them. It’s a sport, I guess the more you ask all the older guys it is the love-hate relationship you have with the game, maybe the hate gets a bit more, the older you get sometimes!

“But underneath it all I still love the game, and this is the best tournament in the world without question. At the end of the day, I played kind of s----- this morning I was hoping to play nicer but my name is still on that jug and I have the opportunity to play another round at Royal Troon and I am going to do the same thing on Sunday before going on to put myself through more trauma.”

Clarke, who was known once upon a time for his on-course cigars and began his career in the era before heavy gym work was the norm for all players, shows that the unique part mindset and experience particularly have on a links in dire conditions can have with him making the cut alongside 21-year-old Belfast man Mckibbin.

Harrington, who was an early adopter of strength and conditioning work, continues to be an influential character in the game, not just because he finished Saturday three over after an even round but as a father of two Gen Z sons he has a lively social media presence. That happens between his YouTube channel, where he encourages the next generation, and his Instagram account where he gently makes fun of himself for habits and quirks such as having an ice-cream cone at The Open. And so it is little surprise in a downpour, lots of Open volunteers made a special effort to cheer the Dubliner on.

Mickelson still receives cheers of leftie and again his making the cut and finishing round three at six over provides further credence to the father in the 18th grandstand encouraging his son to enjoy Harrington.