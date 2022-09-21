First-time football Hall of Fame nominees include Darrelle Revis, James Harrison, Joe Thomas

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 129 modern-era nominees for its 2023 class on Tuesday with nine first-timers included.

The first-time nominees include defensive backs Darrelle Revis and Kam Chancellor, running back Chris Johnson, offensive linemen Joe Thomas and Jahri Evans, defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebackers James Harrison and NaVorro Bowman and punter Shane Lechler. Players are eligible for the Hall of Fame five years after their last season in the NFL.

James Harrison and Joe Thomas faced off repeatedly repeatedly in the AFC North and are now eligible for the Hall of Fame. (David Dermer/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Are there any first-ballot Hall of Famers on the list?

Revis is a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler considered by some to be the best cornerback of his era. He won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots after the 2014 season. Thomas never played a postseason game in an 11-season career with a moribund Cleveland Browns franchise. But he was one of the best to ever play left tackle with 10 Pro Bowl selections and eight All-Pro honors to show for it.

Harrison is a two-time Super Bowl champion and one-time Defensive Player of the Year as a longtime face of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers defense. He made five Pro Bowls and earned four All-Pro selections. Freeney made seven Pro Bowls, five All-Pro teams and won a Super Bowl as the pass-rushing anchor for the Indianapolis Colts. His 125 1/2 career sacks rank 18th all-time.

Chancellor was the muscle of the famed Seattle Seahawks Legion of Boom secondary at strong safety. He made four Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams and won a Super Bowl.

Other prominent names returning to the ballot as previous finalists include wide receivers Torry Holt and Andre Johnson, return specialist Devin Hester, defensive end Jared Allen, linebackers Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware and defensive back Ronde Barber.

The list will be cut to 25 semifinalists in November and again to 15 finalists in January. A maximum of five enshrinees will then be selected for the Hall, which requires an 80% yes vote for election. A selection committee of 49 media members will decide who makes the cut.