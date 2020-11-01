Darrell Hammond Honors Sean Connery With ‘Saturday Night Live’ Impression Clip

Saturday Night Live alum and announcer Darrell Hammond joined a number of Hollywood actors and figures who have honored Oscar-winning actor Sean Connery following his death on Saturday. While many shared their condolences and fond memories with the first James Bond, Hammond also paid tribute by sharing one of his Connery impressions.

“Sorry to hear of the passing of #SeanConnery, my condolences to his family. Always loved doing my silly impressions of him, RIP,” Hammond tweeted on Saturday.

The comedian posted an SNL sketch from 1999 wherein his Sean Connery played a round of Celebrity Jeopardy!, hosted by Will Ferrell’s Alex Trebek. Hammond, who repeatedly played The Untouchables actor, reluctantly answered any questions correctly, constantly making digs at Ferrell’s trivia host.

“Moo,” Hammond’s Connery says in response to the “This Is The Sound A Doggy Makes” category.

When Trebek tells him he’s answered incorrectly, Connery responds: “Well that’s the sound your mother made last night.” The 20 year-old skit continues to see the comedian’s Connery poke fun at Trebek with “way out of line” jokes.

Though Connery himself never appeared on the NBC sketch show, his likeness and the actors who played him have always provided the live studio audience with laughs. Hammond played the late action star multiple times throughout the ’90s and early aughts.

The comedians’ Connery has made appearances alongside other actors’ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Robin Williams, Burt Reynolds and Justin Bieber.

Connery died Saturday. He was 90 years old.

Sorry to hear of the passing of #SeanConnery, my condolences to his family. Always loved doing my silly impressions of him, RIP 🙏🏻 “Mr Connery you wear me out!“

“You didn’t say that last night when I was pumping moo goo gai pan all over your tonsils!”pic.twitter.com/v1lUYS0MFV — Darrell Hammond (@DarrellCHammond) October 31, 2020





More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.