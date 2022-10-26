Darrell Brooks found guilty in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Almost a year after a devastating attack on a hallowed city tradition, Darrell Brooks Jr. was convicted Wednesday for his role in the deaths and injuries of dozens of people in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

After being sequestered Tuesday night, the jury announced it had verdicts early Wednesday. Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life in prison terms. Reading the verdicts for all 76 counts continued Wednesday morning.

Six people died and at least another 61 others were injured when a red Ford Blazer SUV driven by Brooks tore through the holiday parade trial on Nov. 21, 2021. Authorities and others scrambled to help victims over a four-block stretch while at the same time beginning the search for the driver.

The four-week long trial was replete with disruptions and delays from Brooks, who decided to represent himself less than a week before the trial's first day.

Brooks' trial represented the end of a long legal process that included dramatic shifts, beginning with charges filed two days after the parade and continuing with pretrial hearings just days before the trial. Among the changes were two changes in Brooks' plea of not guilty, to not guilty by reason or mental disease or defect (also known as an insanity defense) and then a withdrawal of that defense strategy.

Before jurors ended deliberations Wednesday, Brooks asked the court for a mistrial after the discovery of a Reddit post, later determined to be a “prank,” from someone initially claiming to be a juror in his homicide and reckless endangerment trial.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow said she’ll wait for an investigation to advance before making any rulings, including on any of Brooks’ suggestions for jury discharge or a mistrial.

Outside of the courtroom, people wearing in blue Waukesha Strong sweatshirts had gathered ahead of the verdicts announcements, heads bowed in silent prayer.

