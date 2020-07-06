Our Summer-Averse Writer Swears By This Cooling Stick To Get Through The Heat

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You can always count on the summer to include of sunscreen, swimsuits and sweat.

There are those days in the summer when you can handle the heat — even if you’ve got your grill going and especially if you’re staying cool in a pool. But then there are unbearably hot days — when even the thinest of tank tops can seem suffocating.

That’s why there’s no love lost between the summer and I. The season, for me, usually just means out-of-control frizz that can’t be combed through, mosquito bites that badly bruise and already oily skin dripping in sweat. Needless to say, I’m not a fan of the summer heat.

While I’ll be spritzing on a little more OGX styling spray and having a can of OFF! on hand when outside these days, there’s one skin care product that I turn to in order to not look sweaty in the summer.

Darphin’s Hydraskin Cooling Hydrating Stick is probably in my top three best beauty buys of all time. (Please don’t ask me to rank them, though!)

Like its name says, this cooling stick cools your skin using a mix of hyaluronic acid (which can help hydrate) and pomegranate, among other botanicals. It’s free of parabens and phthalates, too.

At $25, it’s pretty affordable, and the price is on par with other cooling sticks like ones from Milk Makeup and Tula.

I purchase my Hydraskin from from Bluemercury, which is like a greener Sephora — but Nordstrom just got the stick back in stock, too.

Figuring out how to use Darphin’s Hydraskin wasn’t hard. I like to run the stick over my face before putting on makeup (like a primer), especially underneath my eyes, which are always puffy no matter how much sleep I get or don’t get. I also use it on my neck whenever I feel the sun on me.

The stick works like a charm — gliding well across my skin and giving me a cooling feeling without being freezing to the touch. It leaves me looking dewy and not sweaty. It really does stay cold, too, no matter if I leave it on my dresser or in my purse for hours.

The best thing about Darphin’s Hydraskin cooling stick is how it de-puffs my eyes, making me look like I’ve had a good night’s sleep. I can’t tell you the times I’ve been told I look well-rested after applying it in the morning.

Plus, it wears well underneath or over my makeup. The product gives my concealer a base so my face doesn’t look like it’s been caked on with cosmetics. The stick also doesn’t smudge my makeup all over the place when I go in and re-apply it throughout the day, either.

Darphin is one of my favorite beauty brands. The French company’s skin care line is filled with botanicals and includes two of my go-to products: rosewater hand and nail cream (I swear by it for dry skin) and chamomile toner that clears up breakouts. While some of Darphin’s products are splurges, they’re so, so worth it.

After some thought, I’d probably say that this cooling stick is my favorite product from Darphin, beating out some stiff competition I love from the brand, including this night cream that gets rid of red pimples and this lightweight skin shield with SPF.

It’s going to be one of my makeup bag staples this summer, along with Caudalie’s Grape Water and lots and lots of clear deodorant for all my black t-shirts.

Now, excuse me while I go cool off.

