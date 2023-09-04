Darlington rundown: Kyle Larson wins. How did NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers fare?
Kyle Larson is on to the Round of 12.
The driver of the No. 5 car cemented that reality on Sunday — triumphing in a caution-cluttered, arduous evening at Darlington Raceway in the 2023 rendition of the Southern 500.
This was Larson’s first win in a playoff-opening race.
Here’s a look at the performances of six playoff drivers who had eventful races at Darlington:
Denny Hamlin
Calling Hamlin’s run through Stage 2 at Darlington anything short of dominant would be an understatement. The bad news? A single mistake can mean devastation at the Southern 500. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota led virtually all evening before a blunder on pit road (loose wheel) in Stage 3. That put him a lap down with just under 100 laps to go — praying for a caution that didn’t come until it was too late. (To turn his Stage 3 from bad to worse, he was also involved in a multi-car pile-up that damaged his car and pushed him down in the field further.) Hamlin finished 25th.
It’s true that his two stage wins delivered him 20 points and that he already had a decent Playoff Point cushion coming into Darlington — so Sunday wasn’t disastrous. But it could’ve been great.
Kevin Harvick
Talk about an impossible situation. With about 50 laps to go, Kevin Harvick was running P2 and had committed to pit road — and then Tyler Reddick slowed into Ryan Newman, who then spun out and prompted a caution before Harvick crossed the pit lane line. That resulted in a penalty — entering pit road when it was closed — and the No. 4 car going a lap down.
Because he’s Harvick, he still salvaged a reasonable finish. A Daniel Suarez-Alex Bowman wreck prompted a caution and got Harvick back on the lead lap. But it wasn’t enough to get him into Victory Lane for the fourth and final time of his illustrious Cup career. He finished P19.
Christopher Bell
The driver who started P1 had a rough day. He led for roughly the first 30 laps before a slow pit stop allowed Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin to pass him. He then battled back — only to knock into the wall hard on Lap 113. He went down a lap after that and couldn’t quite battle back. He finished P23.
Martin Truex Jr.
The bad luck from the 2022 Southern 500 continued in 2023. Truex was running OK before having a blunder on pit road — a loose wheel — that forced the 19 car to file down pit road again and put the team a lap down. He eventually got back on the lead lap after taking the wave-around after a Stage 2 caution, but he couldn’t quite launch himself into winning contention. He turned in a P18 finish.
Kyle Busch
The two-time Cup champion had to drop to the rear of the field before the race due to unapproved adjustments. But he rose up the field quickly and was solid throughout. He finished 11th.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Talk about an up-and-down day for this year’s Daytona 500 champion. An early speeding on pit road penalty plummeted him a lap down. And then, more than 100 laps later, he gets the free pass after a Stage 2 caution and subsequently ends Stage 2 in the Top 10. And then ... he took a long pit stop between Stage 2 and Stage 3, which dashed his contending chances. He finished 16th.
Southern 500 at Darlington unofficial results
Pos.
Car
Driver
Time behind
Best speed
Last pit
1
5
Kyle Larson (P)
--
166.051
10.11
2
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
0.447
168.175
10.91
3
17
Chris Buescher (P)
0.898
165.615
9.91
4
24
William Byron (P)
0.93
163.997
10.644
5
1
Ross Chastain (P)
3.16
162.948
10.377
6
6
Brad Keselowski (P)
6.517
165.092
10.076
7
23
Bubba Wallace (P)
7.586
164.435
10.477
8
9
Chase Elliott (P)
7.977
163.724
11.144
9
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
8.224
166.377
10.877
10
43
Erik Jones
8.533
164.655
10.81
11
8
Kyle Busch (P)
8.887
163.164
16.449
12
22
Joey Logano (P)
8.969
164.281
10.61
13
16
AJ Allmendinger
9.432
162.905
10.844
14
10
Aric Almirola
11.269
162.34
10.01
15
14
Chase Briscoe
12.093
162.63
9.576
16
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P)
12.742
161.95
11.277
17
42
Carson Hocevar(i)
12.991
162.888
10.844
18
19
Martin Truex Jr. (P)
13.444
163.196
11.311
19
4
Kevin Harvick (P)
13.558
163.936
10.243
20
3
Austin Dillon
14.39
162.856
10.343
21
54
Ty Gibbs #
14.99
162.598
10.544
22
7
Corey LaJoie
15.157
163.375
9.843
23
20
Christopher Bell (P)
-1
168.071
71.878
24
31
Justin Haley
-1
162.646
12.679
25
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
-1
166.783
63.062
26
38
Todd Gilliland
-1
162.807
43.943
27
51
Ryan Newman
-2
161.053
11.378
28
41
Ryan Preece
-3
161.006
12.412
29
77
Ty Dillon
-3
160.858
79.011
30
15
JJ Yeley(i)
-5
161.971
11.444
31
2
Austin Cindric
-6
163.299
72.471
32
34
Michael McDowell (P)
-38
163.148
166.988
33
48
Alex Bowman
-45
162.662
--
34
99
Daniel Suarez
-47
163.153
54.821
35
21
Harrison Burton
-49
162.528
11.244
36
78
BJ McLeod
-157
158.571
--