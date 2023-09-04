Darlington rundown: Kyle Larson wins. How did NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers fare?

Kyle Larson is on to the Round of 12.

The driver of the No. 5 car cemented that reality on Sunday — triumphing in a caution-cluttered, arduous evening at Darlington Raceway in the 2023 rendition of the Southern 500.

This was Larson’s first win in a playoff-opening race.

Here’s a look at the performances of six playoff drivers who had eventful races at Darlington:

Denny Hamlin

Calling Hamlin’s run through Stage 2 at Darlington anything short of dominant would be an understatement. The bad news? A single mistake can mean devastation at the Southern 500. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota led virtually all evening before a blunder on pit road (loose wheel) in Stage 3. That put him a lap down with just under 100 laps to go — praying for a caution that didn’t come until it was too late. (To turn his Stage 3 from bad to worse, he was also involved in a multi-car pile-up that damaged his car and pushed him down in the field further.) Hamlin finished 25th.

It’s true that his two stage wins delivered him 20 points and that he already had a decent Playoff Point cushion coming into Darlington — so Sunday wasn’t disastrous. But it could’ve been great.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin celebrates in victory lane after winning the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Kevin Harvick

Talk about an impossible situation. With about 50 laps to go, Kevin Harvick was running P2 and had committed to pit road — and then Tyler Reddick slowed into Ryan Newman, who then spun out and prompted a caution before Harvick crossed the pit lane line. That resulted in a penalty — entering pit road when it was closed — and the No. 4 car going a lap down.

Because he’s Harvick, he still salvaged a reasonable finish. A Daniel Suarez-Alex Bowman wreck prompted a caution and got Harvick back on the lead lap. But it wasn’t enough to get him into Victory Lane for the fourth and final time of his illustrious Cup career. He finished P19.

A bad break for Kevin Harvick.



He didn't make it to pit road when Ryan Newman spun. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/vUupv3OwsL — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 4, 2023

Christopher Bell

The driver who started P1 had a rough day. He led for roughly the first 30 laps before a slow pit stop allowed Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin to pass him. He then battled back — only to knock into the wall hard on Lap 113. He went down a lap after that and couldn’t quite battle back. He finished P23.

Story continues

Martin Truex Jr.

The bad luck from the 2022 Southern 500 continued in 2023. Truex was running OK before having a blunder on pit road — a loose wheel — that forced the 19 car to file down pit road again and put the team a lap down. He eventually got back on the lead lap after taking the wave-around after a Stage 2 caution, but he couldn’t quite launch himself into winning contention. He turned in a P18 finish.

Kyle Busch

The two-time Cup champion had to drop to the rear of the field before the race due to unapproved adjustments. But he rose up the field quickly and was solid throughout. He finished 11th.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Talk about an up-and-down day for this year’s Daytona 500 champion. An early speeding on pit road penalty plummeted him a lap down. And then, more than 100 laps later, he gets the free pass after a Stage 2 caution and subsequently ends Stage 2 in the Top 10. And then ... he took a long pit stop between Stage 2 and Stage 3, which dashed his contending chances. He finished 16th.

Southern 500 at Darlington unofficial results