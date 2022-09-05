Darlington rundown: Erik Jones stuns Cup Series field. Where did playoff drivers finish?

Alex Zietlow
·5 min read
  • Christoper Bell (21), Joey Lagano (22), William Byron (24), Kyle Busch (18) and Tyler Reddick (8) compete in the NASCAR Southern 500 auto race, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
    1/4

    NASCAR race at Darlington live updates: Elliott, Harvick, Busch out; Erik Jones wins

    Christoper Bell (21), Joey Lagano (22), William Byron (24), Kyle Busch (18) and Tyler Reddick (8) compete in the NASCAR Southern 500 auto race, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
    Sean Rayford/AP
  • 2/4

    NASCAR race at Darlington live updates: Elliott, Harvick, Busch out; Erik Jones wins

    Sean Rayford/AP
  • Martin Truex competes in the NASCAR Southern 500 auto race, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
    3/4

    NASCAR race at Darlington live updates: Elliott, Harvick, Busch out; Erik Jones wins

    Martin Truex competes in the NASCAR Southern 500 auto race, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
    Sean Rayford/AP
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Drivers compete at the start of the NASCAR Southern 500 auto race, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
    4/4

    NASCAR race at Darlington live updates: Elliott, Harvick, Busch out; Erik Jones wins

    Drivers compete at the start of the NASCAR Southern 500 auto race, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
    Sean Rayford/AP
Christoper Bell (21), Joey Lagano (22), William Byron (24), Kyle Busch (18) and Tyler Reddick (8) compete in the NASCAR Southern 500 auto race, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Martin Truex competes in the NASCAR Southern 500 auto race, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Drivers compete at the start of the NASCAR Southern 500 auto race, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

After car troubles plagued several top drivers, Erik Jones added to the stories history of the No. 43 car. Jones took over first place on a restart with 20 laps to go and stayed in front the rest of the way to earn a win at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night, his first win of the season and stealing a victory from four playoff drivers who all lined up behind him in positions 2-5.

The win for Jones is his third career win, and the the 200th win for the No. 43 car in its storied NASCAR history, and its first since 2014, when driven by Aric Almirola.

Denny Hamlin tried his best in the final laps to run Jones down, but Jones help him off.

Hamlin placed second, followed by Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell.

5 other notable playoff-driver results

Chase Elliott: Turn 2 proved treacherous on Sunday. The biggest victim? Chase Elliott. The NASCAR Cup Series points leader exited the first playoff race of 2022 early after spinning out by himself and knocking into the wall toward the end of Stage 1. He collected Chase Briscoe in his spin.

Elliott’s crew had 10 minutes to make repairs — issues with the right rear — but wasn’t able to get him back on the track in time, and thus finished last on Sunday. The Hendrick Motorsports driver of the No. 9 car was evaluated and released from the infield care center post-race.

When asked about the wreck post-race, a visibly frustrated Elliott wasn’t exactly... loquacious: “We hit the wall on Turn 2 and broke something on the right rear.”

When asked what to do in upcoming races: “Run better than we did today.”

Kyle Larson: Elliott’s teammate and reigning Cup champion, Kyle Larson, struggled for a second-straight week with car issues. The driver finished last in Daytona and had to get the hood of his car popped early in Stage 1 on Sunday to get another mechanical issue rectified. The driver of the No. 5 car quickly re-entered the fray but exited Stage 1 down three laps, and another spin-out on Turn 2 in Stage 2 pushed him back further.

He didn’t relent — Larson was the leader among one-lap-down cars at the end of Stage 2 and thus got waved through and began Stage 3 on the lead lap — but ended up finishing 19th.

Daniel Suarez: The TrackHouse Racing driver started Sunday at the rear after his car failed inspection three times before Cup qualifying on Saturday. In addition to not being allowed to qualify, he had his car chief ejected, lost pit stall selection and had to serve a pass-through penalty at the race’s start, per NASCAR rules.

But the No. 99 car pushed on: After benefiting from an early caution because of rain, hopping back on the lead lap, he slowly made his way up the field — finishing Stage 1 and Stage 2 in eighth, and then eventually spending a bulk of Stage 3 in the top-five. Suarez’s good fortune eventually run out, earning a penalty for pit road speeding, pushing back. He finished 17th.

Joey Logano: The No. 22 car looked strong all day — not that anyone expected less. Logano won the last Cup race at Darlington Raceway in May and also started on the pole on Sunday. He led for most of the race’s first 70 laps and hung around the top 10 the rest of the evening. He finished fourth.

Kevin Harvick: It wouldn’t be sensational to call Darlington Harvick’s haven — the veteran and former Cup champion hadn’t finished outside the top-10 in Darlington since 2012, per media notes, and has won three times at Darlington in his career.

The No. 4 car, however, was the victim of “crappy-ass parts,” in his own words, when his car caught on fire on Lap 275. Harvick’s comments come on the heels of him publicly criticizing NASCAR on Thursday for not doing enough to promote driver safety. He immediately pulled over on the apron and hopped out of the car as another caution emerged on Sunday. He finished 33rd.

Unofficial results from Darlington

Pos.

Car

Driver

Time behind

Best Time

Best Speed

1

43

Erik Jones

--

29.876

164.6

2

8

Tyler Reddick (P)

0.091

29.802

165.009

3

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

0.103

29.556

166.382

4

22

Joey Logano (P)

0.259

29.337

167.625

5

20

Christopher Bell (P)

0.299

29.667

165.76

6

6

Brad Keselowski

0.407

30.036

163.724

7

34

Michael McDowell

0.418

29.954

164.172

8

24

William Byron (P)

0.52

29.656

165.821

9

45

Bubba Wallace (P)

0.569

29.911

164.408

10

48

Alex Bowman (P)

0.634

30.003

163.904

11

41

Cole Custer

0.67

30.072

163.528

12

23

Ty Gibbs(i)

0.816

30.227

162.689

13

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

0.91

29.85

164.744

14

10

Aric Almirola

0.959

30.17

162.996

15

2

Austin Cindric (P)

1.045

29.757

165.259

16

3

Austin Dillon (P)

1.255

30.124

163.245

17

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

1.396

29.542

166.461

18

31

Justin Haley

1.83

30.037

163.718

19

5

Kyle Larson (P)

2.006

30.194

162.867

20

21

Harrison Burton

-1

29.879

164.584

21

1

Ross Chastain (P)

-1

29.781

165.125

22

7

Corey LaJoie

-1

30.027

163.773

23

42

Ty Dillon

-1

30.187

162.905

24

18

Kyle Busch (P)

-2

29.437

167.055

25

16

Daniel Hemric

-2

30.099

163.381

26

17

Chris Buescher

-2

30.342

162.072

27

77

Landon Cassill

-2

30.33

162.136

28

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

-3

30.31

162.243

29

38

Todd Gilliland

-4

30.152

163.094

30

78

BJ McLeod

-5

31.109

158.076

31

19

Martin Truex Jr.

-11

29.421

167.146

32

51

Cody Ware

-16

30.297

162.313

33

4

Kevin Harvick (P)

-73

29.871

164.628

34

15

JJ Yeley

-111

30.631

160.543

35

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

-183

30.109

163.327

36

9

Chase Elliott (P)

-234

30.036

163.724

(P) - Playoff driver

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open. Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang. All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her. No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    TORONTO — CF Montreal rallied with four straight goals after going down 2-0 early to beat Toronto 4-3 in an all-action contest Sunday, dealing TFC a body blow in its bid to make the Major League Soccer playoffs. There was a wild start to the game with Toronto scoring in the fifth and seventh minute, only to have Montreal respond with goals in the 19th and 21st. Only three matches in league history have seen both teams score multiple goals faster, according to Stats Perform, a sports data and ana

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t