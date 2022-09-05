Darlington rundown: Erik Jones stuns Cup Series field. Where did playoff drivers finish?
After car troubles plagued several top drivers, Erik Jones added to the stories history of the No. 43 car. Jones took over first place on a restart with 20 laps to go and stayed in front the rest of the way to earn a win at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night, his first win of the season and stealing a victory from four playoff drivers who all lined up behind him in positions 2-5.
The win for Jones is his third career win, and the the 200th win for the No. 43 car in its storied NASCAR history, and its first since 2014, when driven by Aric Almirola.
Denny Hamlin tried his best in the final laps to run Jones down, but Jones help him off.
Hamlin placed second, followed by Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell.
5 other notable playoff-driver results
Chase Elliott: Turn 2 proved treacherous on Sunday. The biggest victim? Chase Elliott. The NASCAR Cup Series points leader exited the first playoff race of 2022 early after spinning out by himself and knocking into the wall toward the end of Stage 1. He collected Chase Briscoe in his spin.
Elliott’s crew had 10 minutes to make repairs — issues with the right rear — but wasn’t able to get him back on the track in time, and thus finished last on Sunday. The Hendrick Motorsports driver of the No. 9 car was evaluated and released from the infield care center post-race.
When asked about the wreck post-race, a visibly frustrated Elliott wasn’t exactly... loquacious: “We hit the wall on Turn 2 and broke something on the right rear.”
When asked what to do in upcoming races: “Run better than we did today.”
Kyle Larson: Elliott’s teammate and reigning Cup champion, Kyle Larson, struggled for a second-straight week with car issues. The driver finished last in Daytona and had to get the hood of his car popped early in Stage 1 on Sunday to get another mechanical issue rectified. The driver of the No. 5 car quickly re-entered the fray but exited Stage 1 down three laps, and another spin-out on Turn 2 in Stage 2 pushed him back further.
He didn’t relent — Larson was the leader among one-lap-down cars at the end of Stage 2 and thus got waved through and began Stage 3 on the lead lap — but ended up finishing 19th.
Daniel Suarez: The TrackHouse Racing driver started Sunday at the rear after his car failed inspection three times before Cup qualifying on Saturday. In addition to not being allowed to qualify, he had his car chief ejected, lost pit stall selection and had to serve a pass-through penalty at the race’s start, per NASCAR rules.
But the No. 99 car pushed on: After benefiting from an early caution because of rain, hopping back on the lead lap, he slowly made his way up the field — finishing Stage 1 and Stage 2 in eighth, and then eventually spending a bulk of Stage 3 in the top-five. Suarez’s good fortune eventually run out, earning a penalty for pit road speeding, pushing back. He finished 17th.
Joey Logano: The No. 22 car looked strong all day — not that anyone expected less. Logano won the last Cup race at Darlington Raceway in May and also started on the pole on Sunday. He led for most of the race’s first 70 laps and hung around the top 10 the rest of the evening. He finished fourth.
Kevin Harvick: It wouldn’t be sensational to call Darlington Harvick’s haven — the veteran and former Cup champion hadn’t finished outside the top-10 in Darlington since 2012, per media notes, and has won three times at Darlington in his career.
The No. 4 car, however, was the victim of “crappy-ass parts,” in his own words, when his car caught on fire on Lap 275. Harvick’s comments come on the heels of him publicly criticizing NASCAR on Thursday for not doing enough to promote driver safety. He immediately pulled over on the apron and hopped out of the car as another caution emerged on Sunday. He finished 33rd.
Unofficial results from Darlington
Pos.
Car
Driver
Time behind
Best Time
Best Speed
1
43
Erik Jones
--
29.876
164.6
2
8
Tyler Reddick (P)
0.091
29.802
165.009
3
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
0.103
29.556
166.382
4
22
Joey Logano (P)
0.259
29.337
167.625
5
20
Christopher Bell (P)
0.299
29.667
165.76
6
6
Brad Keselowski
0.407
30.036
163.724
7
34
Michael McDowell
0.418
29.954
164.172
8
24
William Byron (P)
0.52
29.656
165.821
9
45
Bubba Wallace (P)
0.569
29.911
164.408
10
48
Alex Bowman (P)
0.634
30.003
163.904
11
41
Cole Custer
0.67
30.072
163.528
12
23
Ty Gibbs(i)
0.816
30.227
162.689
13
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
0.91
29.85
164.744
14
10
Aric Almirola
0.959
30.17
162.996
15
2
Austin Cindric (P)
1.045
29.757
165.259
16
3
Austin Dillon (P)
1.255
30.124
163.245
17
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
1.396
29.542
166.461
18
31
Justin Haley
1.83
30.037
163.718
19
5
Kyle Larson (P)
2.006
30.194
162.867
20
21
Harrison Burton
-1
29.879
164.584
21
1
Ross Chastain (P)
-1
29.781
165.125
22
7
Corey LaJoie
-1
30.027
163.773
23
42
Ty Dillon
-1
30.187
162.905
24
18
Kyle Busch (P)
-2
29.437
167.055
25
16
Daniel Hemric
-2
30.099
163.381
26
17
Chris Buescher
-2
30.342
162.072
27
77
Landon Cassill
-2
30.33
162.136
28
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
-3
30.31
162.243
29
38
Todd Gilliland
-4
30.152
163.094
30
78
BJ McLeod
-5
31.109
158.076
31
19
Martin Truex Jr.
-11
29.421
167.146
32
51
Cody Ware
-16
30.297
162.313
33
4
Kevin Harvick (P)
-73
29.871
164.628
34
15
JJ Yeley
-111
30.631
160.543
35
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
-183
30.109
163.327
36
9
Chase Elliott (P)
-234
30.036
163.724
(P) - Playoff driver