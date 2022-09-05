Darlington rundown: Erik Jones stuns Cup Series field. Where did playoff drivers finish?

After car troubles plagued several top drivers, Erik Jones added to the stories history of the No. 43 car. Jones took over first place on a restart with 20 laps to go and stayed in front the rest of the way to earn a win at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night, his first win of the season and stealing a victory from four playoff drivers who all lined up behind him in positions 2-5.

The win for Jones is his third career win, and the the 200th win for the No. 43 car in its storied NASCAR history, and its first since 2014, when driven by Aric Almirola.

Denny Hamlin tried his best in the final laps to run Jones down, but Jones help him off.

Hamlin placed second, followed by Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell.

5 other notable playoff-driver results

Chase Elliott: Turn 2 proved treacherous on Sunday. The biggest victim? Chase Elliott. The NASCAR Cup Series points leader exited the first playoff race of 2022 early after spinning out by himself and knocking into the wall toward the end of Stage 1. He collected Chase Briscoe in his spin.

Elliott’s crew had 10 minutes to make repairs — issues with the right rear — but wasn’t able to get him back on the track in time, and thus finished last on Sunday. The Hendrick Motorsports driver of the No. 9 car was evaluated and released from the infield care center post-race.

When asked about the wreck post-race, a visibly frustrated Elliott wasn’t exactly... loquacious: “We hit the wall on Turn 2 and broke something on the right rear.”

When asked what to do in upcoming races: “Run better than we did today.”

Kyle Larson: Elliott’s teammate and reigning Cup champion, Kyle Larson, struggled for a second-straight week with car issues. The driver finished last in Daytona and had to get the hood of his car popped early in Stage 1 on Sunday to get another mechanical issue rectified. The driver of the No. 5 car quickly re-entered the fray but exited Stage 1 down three laps, and another spin-out on Turn 2 in Stage 2 pushed him back further.

He didn’t relent — Larson was the leader among one-lap-down cars at the end of Stage 2 and thus got waved through and began Stage 3 on the lead lap — but ended up finishing 19th.

Daniel Suarez: The TrackHouse Racing driver started Sunday at the rear after his car failed inspection three times before Cup qualifying on Saturday. In addition to not being allowed to qualify, he had his car chief ejected, lost pit stall selection and had to serve a pass-through penalty at the race’s start, per NASCAR rules.

But the No. 99 car pushed on: After benefiting from an early caution because of rain, hopping back on the lead lap, he slowly made his way up the field — finishing Stage 1 and Stage 2 in eighth, and then eventually spending a bulk of Stage 3 in the top-five. Suarez’s good fortune eventually run out, earning a penalty for pit road speeding, pushing back. He finished 17th.

Joey Logano: The No. 22 car looked strong all day — not that anyone expected less. Logano won the last Cup race at Darlington Raceway in May and also started on the pole on Sunday. He led for most of the race’s first 70 laps and hung around the top 10 the rest of the evening. He finished fourth.

Kevin Harvick: It wouldn’t be sensational to call Darlington Harvick’s haven — the veteran and former Cup champion hadn’t finished outside the top-10 in Darlington since 2012, per media notes, and has won three times at Darlington in his career.

The No. 4 car, however, was the victim of “crappy-ass parts,” in his own words, when his car caught on fire on Lap 275. Harvick’s comments come on the heels of him publicly criticizing NASCAR on Thursday for not doing enough to promote driver safety. He immediately pulled over on the apron and hopped out of the car as another caution emerged on Sunday. He finished 33rd.

Unofficial results from Darlington

Pos. Car Driver Time behind Best Time Best Speed 1 43 Erik Jones -- 29.876 164.6 2 8 Tyler Reddick (P) 0.091 29.802 165.009 3 11 Denny Hamlin (P) 0.103 29.556 166.382 4 22 Joey Logano (P) 0.259 29.337 167.625 5 20 Christopher Bell (P) 0.299 29.667 165.76 6 6 Brad Keselowski 0.407 30.036 163.724 7 34 Michael McDowell 0.418 29.954 164.172 8 24 William Byron (P) 0.52 29.656 165.821 9 45 Bubba Wallace (P) 0.569 29.911 164.408 10 48 Alex Bowman (P) 0.634 30.003 163.904 11 41 Cole Custer 0.67 30.072 163.528 12 23 Ty Gibbs(i) 0.816 30.227 162.689 13 12 Ryan Blaney (P) 0.91 29.85 164.744 14 10 Aric Almirola 0.959 30.17 162.996 15 2 Austin Cindric (P) 1.045 29.757 165.259 16 3 Austin Dillon (P) 1.255 30.124 163.245 17 99 Daniel Suarez (P) 1.396 29.542 166.461 18 31 Justin Haley 1.83 30.037 163.718 19 5 Kyle Larson (P) 2.006 30.194 162.867 20 21 Harrison Burton -1 29.879 164.584 21 1 Ross Chastain (P) -1 29.781 165.125 22 7 Corey LaJoie -1 30.027 163.773 23 42 Ty Dillon -1 30.187 162.905 24 18 Kyle Busch (P) -2 29.437 167.055 25 16 Daniel Hemric -2 30.099 163.381 26 17 Chris Buescher -2 30.342 162.072 27 77 Landon Cassill -2 30.33 162.136 28 14 Chase Briscoe (P) -3 30.31 162.243 29 38 Todd Gilliland -4 30.152 163.094 30 78 BJ McLeod -5 31.109 158.076 31 19 Martin Truex Jr. -11 29.421 167.146 32 51 Cody Ware -16 30.297 162.313 33 4 Kevin Harvick (P) -73 29.871 164.628 34 15 JJ Yeley -111 30.631 160.543 35 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -183 30.109 163.327 36 9 Chase Elliott (P) -234 30.036 163.724

(P) - Playoff driver