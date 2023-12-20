Darlene Love Performs ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ for David Letterman for First Time in 9 Years

The singer reunited with the talk show host after performing her holiday classic on 'The Late Show' for 28 years until it went off the air

After nearly a decade, Darlene Love came home to The Late Show with David Letterman!

Until it went off the air in 2015, the music legend, 82, appeared on the holiday episode of David Letterman’s long-running late night talk show for 28 consecutive years. Because Love and the comedian, 76, haven’t been able to participate in their annual tradition — in which she performed her festive classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” for nine years — this holiday season, they teamed back up for a special YouTube reunion.

On Tuesday, Letterman shared a sweet video of himself, his former music director Paul Shaffer and former Late Show executive producer Barbara Gaines reuniting with Love. In the clip, after reflecting on the significance of their holiday special, Love and Shaffer got in the studio to perform Love’s 1963 song again as an endearing gift to the TV icon.

Jason Mendez/Getty; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Darlene Love and David Letterman

While reminiscing, Letterman admitted that Love’s is the only holiday song he enjoys and, of her yearly performance, said, “It became more than the event itself. It was meaningful and emotional and, gosh, it’s fun to see you again.”

The former Blossoms member also took a moment to thank the My Next Guest Needs No Introduction host. “David, I want you to know that you are the reason my career took off because I really wasn’t working that much,” she shared. “I was really trying to get this solo career going, and by the fact that I came on your show every year, I got more work. So, I have to thank you.”

During her performance, Shaffer joined her at the piano while three back-up singers provided harmonies. Her powerhouse vocals sounded strong as ever, and it appeared as though she and Shaffer were full of joy as they played the beloved, seasonal tune.

Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Darlene Love performing with Paul Shaffer on 'The Late Show' in 2014

The singer’s team-up with the legendary musician isn’t the only time she’s taken the stage this Christmastime.

After ending her Late Show run, the R&B star has swung by The View to sing her signature tune, which she did yet again this year with Stevie Van Zandt.

In November, she and fellow music icon Cher also performed the nostalgic favorite at the annual tree lighting ceremony at New York City’s Rockefeller Center. Their live duet came after Love recorded a new version of the track along with the pop superstar, 77, for her debut holiday album Christmas.

Love spoke to PEOPLE about how the team-up marked a full circle moment for the two singer-songwriters, since Cher provided supporting vocals on the original recording which appeared on the 1963 compilation A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector.

Ralph Bavaro/NBC via Getty Cher and Darlene Love at the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting

"I didn't know her as Cher back then, I knew her as this little 17-year-old named Cherilyn,” she recalled. "Sonny Bono had brought her into the studio, because Phil [Spector] would always pull people in when we were recording and have them contribute. And she'd never been in front of a microphone before, but Phil heard she could sing so he put her in front of the mic and she started doing the background vocals."

"The problem was, her voice was so recognizable and strong that Phil kept pushing her back from the microphone," Love continued. "I said, 'Phil, leave her alone and let her sing! She'll be in the next room in a minute if you keep asking her to move back like that!'"

Love explained that the “Believe” musician remembered that moment still to this day, which is why it was important to feature her on her own holiday album. "That, to me, just blew my mind," Love said. "She told me that and I almost fell out."



